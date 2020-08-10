Jacqueline Nelson

NORFOLK — Services for Jacqueline “Jackie” Nelson, 83, of Norfolk will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
She died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
———
Jacqueline “Jackie” Nelson, daughter of Ted and Irene Goehry, was born Dec. 18, 1936, at Norfolk. She attended Monroe School in Norfolk. Jackie lived in Toledo, Iowa, and Broken Bow, before returning to Norfolk where she resided at the time of her passing.
Jackie worked at Faith Regional Health Services, Goodyear, JC Penney and Montgomery Ward throughout her lifetime. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Jackie enjoyed volunteering to make bracelets for cancer patients.
Jackie is survived by her daughter, Crystal Holihan of Texarkana, Texas; four granddaughters, Megan (Stephen) Lucas, Katie (Billy) Beckham and Abigail (Nathan) Reeves, all of Texarkana, and Jessica Holihan of Yellow Springs, Ohio; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; ex-husband Dwain Schuster; and husband Dwight Nelson.