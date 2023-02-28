 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jacqueline Kirkpatrick

Jacqueline Kirkpatrick

LAUREL — Jacqueline L. Kirkpatrick, 86, Laurel, died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at the Kinship Pointe Assisted Living in Wayne.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, at the United Presbyterian Church in Laurel with the Rev. Charity Potter officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park in Sioux City.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday with a 7 p.m. prayer service at the church and will resume an hour prior to services on Wednesday at the church.

1936-2023

Jacqueline Louise Kirkpatrick was born on Nov. 22, 1936, in Ainsworth to Garold Earnest and Odetta May (Millard) Miller. She graduated from Ainsworth Community High School in 1954 and then received her teaching certificate from Wayne State Teachers College.

Jacqueline married Jerry W. Allvin on Sept. 2, 1955, in Wayne. During their marriage, they lived in Wayne, Fort Sill, Okla. Belden, Concord, Wakefield and Winside.

In 1977, they were divorced, and on April 3, 1981, Jacqueline married James Dean Kirkpatrick in Norfolk. They lived in Norfolk, Sioux City and Sioux Falls, S.D. They were snow birds for 10 years living in Coolidge, Ariz., before returning to Carroll and finally moving to Laurel in 2006.

During her life, she worked as a teacher, a social and club news reporter for the Wayne Herald, a factory worker, photographer and was a cook at Northeast Community College. Most of all she enjoyed being a homemaker. She was a member of the United Presbyterian Church, Al-Anon, Spring Fling and was a former cub scout leader and 4-H leader.

Jacqueline is survived by three sons, James and Diane Allvin of Carroll, Joe and Jill Allvin of Wakefield and James D. and Donna Kirkpatrick of Dallas, Texas; five daughters, Joann and Robert Heckman of Plattsmouth, Jeralyn Allvin of Peoria, Ill., Julie Gershon and Bob Larson of Oakland, Jill and Jeff Church of Knoxville, Tenn., and Susane and Jimmy Progue of Bossier City, La.; son-in-law Kenneth Faith; brother Larry and Janette Miller of Kadoka, S.D.; 29 grandchildren; 74 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse James on Aug. 28, 2012, at the age of 76; infant daughter Jeannette Allvin; daughter Jody Faith; infant grandson Kenneth Faith Jr.; grandson Joshua David Gershon; great-granddaughters Olivia Renea Allvin and Brenna Jacobson; and a stepdaughter Sonya Kirkpatrick.

Pallbearers will be Lance Jacobson, Shane Jacobson, Wyatt Jacobson, Josh Allvin, Shelby Jacobson, DJ Kennelly, Anthony Kennelly, Andy Roberts, Leita Roberts, Cortnie Walker, Willis Hangman, Chad Allvin, Tiffany Parmley, Dan Gershon and Tony Gershon. Honorary pallbearers are Andrea Allvin, Chris Allvin, Chris Beer, Kaela Allvin, Krystal Middleton, Mark Faith and James Faith.

To view the video tribute or to send an online message please visit www.wintzfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to Kinship Pointe or to hospice.

Tags

In other news

Vicki Saunders

Vicki Saunders

NORFOLK — Visitation for Vicki Saunders, 76, will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday, March 3, at the Norfolk American Legion, 3206 Raasch Drive, Suite 200, in Norfolk. Private burial will take place at a later date.

Paul Richards

Paul Richards

ALBION — Paul Richards, 79, Primrose, died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at his home.

Elaine Schreiber

Elaine Schreiber

PAPILLION — Memorial services for Elaine A. Schreiber, 88, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 7, at Trinity Church in Papillion.

Michael Kruse

Michael Kruse

CREIGHTON — Services for Michael Kruse, 60, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Michael Kruse died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at Avera Creighton Hospital.

David Farner

David Farner

NORFOLK — Memorial services for David S. Farner, 69, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Peter Jark-Swain will officiate with inurnment in the church columbarium.

Marcia Stanley

Marcia Stanley

Marcia L. Stanley died Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk after a seven-year battle with glioblastoma brain cancer.

Michael Miller

Michael Miller

NORFOLK — Services for Michael A. Miller, 75, Omaha, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Michael Miller died Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at the Country House Memory Care Facility in Elkhorn.

Michael Miller

Michael Miller

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Michael A. Miller 75, Omaha, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Leon Gentrup will officiate.

Aaron Anderson

Aaron Anderson

PIERCE — Services for Aaron G. Anderson, 35, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara