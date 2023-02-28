Jacqueline Kirkpatrick

LAUREL — Jacqueline L. Kirkpatrick, 86, Laurel, died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at the Kinship Pointe Assisted Living in Wayne.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, at the United Presbyterian Church in Laurel with the Rev. Charity Potter officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park in Sioux City.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday with a 7 p.m. prayer service at the church and will resume an hour prior to services on Wednesday at the church.
1936-2023
Jacqueline Louise Kirkpatrick was born on Nov. 22, 1936, in Ainsworth to Garold Earnest and Odetta May (Millard) Miller. She graduated from Ainsworth Community High School in 1954 and then received her teaching certificate from Wayne State Teachers College.
Jacqueline married Jerry W. Allvin on Sept. 2, 1955, in Wayne. During their marriage, they lived in Wayne, Fort Sill, Okla. Belden, Concord, Wakefield and Winside.
In 1977, they were divorced, and on April 3, 1981, Jacqueline married James Dean Kirkpatrick in Norfolk. They lived in Norfolk, Sioux City and Sioux Falls, S.D. They were snow birds for 10 years living in Coolidge, Ariz., before returning to Carroll and finally moving to Laurel in 2006.
During her life, she worked as a teacher, a social and club news reporter for the Wayne Herald, a factory worker, photographer and was a cook at Northeast Community College. Most of all she enjoyed being a homemaker. She was a member of the United Presbyterian Church, Al-Anon, Spring Fling and was a former cub scout leader and 4-H leader.
Jacqueline is survived by three sons, James and Diane Allvin of Carroll, Joe and Jill Allvin of Wakefield and James D. and Donna Kirkpatrick of Dallas, Texas; five daughters, Joann and Robert Heckman of Plattsmouth, Jeralyn Allvin of Peoria, Ill., Julie Gershon and Bob Larson of Oakland, Jill and Jeff Church of Knoxville, Tenn., and Susane and Jimmy Progue of Bossier City, La.; son-in-law Kenneth Faith; brother Larry and Janette Miller of Kadoka, S.D.; 29 grandchildren; 74 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse James on Aug. 28, 2012, at the age of 76; infant daughter Jeannette Allvin; daughter Jody Faith; infant grandson Kenneth Faith Jr.; grandson Joshua David Gershon; great-granddaughters Olivia Renea Allvin and Brenna Jacobson; and a stepdaughter Sonya Kirkpatrick.
Pallbearers will be Lance Jacobson, Shane Jacobson, Wyatt Jacobson, Josh Allvin, Shelby Jacobson, DJ Kennelly, Anthony Kennelly, Andy Roberts, Leita Roberts, Cortnie Walker, Willis Hangman, Chad Allvin, Tiffany Parmley, Dan Gershon and Tony Gershon. Honorary pallbearers are Andrea Allvin, Chris Allvin, Chris Beer, Kaela Allvin, Krystal Middleton, Mark Faith and James Faith.
To view the video tribute or to send an online message please visit www.wintzfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to Kinship Pointe or to hospice.