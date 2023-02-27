LAUREL — Jacqueline Kirkpatrick, 86, Laurel, died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at Kinship Pointe Assisted Living in Wayne.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, at the United Presbyterian Church in Laurel. The Rev. Reverend Charity Potter will officiate. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church in Laurel with a 7 p.m. prayer service and will continue an hour prior to the funeral at the church.
Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.