PLAINVIEW — Services for Jacqueline Forbes, 87, Brunswick, will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 8, at Plainview Congregational United Church of Christ in Plainview. The Rev. Joan Alexander will officiate. Graveside services will be at about 3:30 p.m. in West Willowdale Cemetery in Brunswick.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are suggested.
She died Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at CHI Health in Plainview.
1933-2021
Jacqueline Bell Forbes, daughter of Earl Halsey and Lillie (Davison) Halsey Beal, was born Aug. 19, 1933, at Meadow Grove. She attended school in Meadow Grove, Tilden and Royal.
On May 7, 1954, Jacqueline was united in marriage to Kenneth W. Forbes at the Congregational Church in Plainview. They were the parents of five children: Douglas, Robert, Cinda, Warren and Craig.
After her marriage, Jacqueline and Kenneth lived in the Brunswick area, where she was a homemaker.
Jackie was a member of United Church of Christ in Brunswick.
Jackie is survived by her children, Douglas (Judy) Forbes of Brunswick, Robert Forbes of Creighton, Cinda (Ronald) Racine of Papillion, Warren (Julie) Forbes of Brunswick and Craig (LaVon) Forbes of Brunswick; 15 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Patty Weinrich.
She was preceded in death by her father, Earl Halsey; mother Lillie Beal; spouse Kenneth; sisters LaRene Ritter, Bernadine Redvelski and Wilma Jean Beed; and brothers Dwaine Halsey and Donald Beal.