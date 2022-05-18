MADISON — Memorial services for Jacqueline J. “Jackie” Carstens, 72, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 20, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
Jacqueline Carstens died Friday, May 13, 2022, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.
Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison is in charge of arrangements.
1950-2022
Jackie was born Jan. 29, 1950, in Norfolk to Vern and Eldreth (Luebe) Peterson. She graduated from Madison High School in 1968.
On May 26, 1976, Jackie married Robert “Bob” Carstens at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The couple were blessed with two sons, Jason and Chris.
Jackie served as a nurse’s aide at Countryside Home in Madison for 20 years, retiring in 1993. In retirement, she continued to care for patients in their homes and worked the front desk at the Madison County Jail.
She was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church and enjoyed bowling, bingo and spending time with her grandchildren.
Jackie was an avid Husker football fan.
She is survived by her spouse, Bob; a son, Chris (Kylee) Carstens of Columbus; grandchildren Cooper, Kason and Kendrey; a sister, Beverly Ryba of Lincoln; and nephews Corey Ryba and family, and Brian Ryba and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son Jason.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.