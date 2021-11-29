You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jacqualyn Bergstrom

Jacqualyn Bergstrom

LINCOLN — Services for Jacqualyn D. “Jacque” (Wetzel) Bergstrom, 74, Lincoln, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at Lincoln Berean Church, 6400 S. 70th Street, in Lincoln. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Roper and Sons Funeral Home, 4300 O St., in Lincoln.

1946-2021

Jacqualyn Diane “Jacque” (Wetzel) Bergstrom went to be with her heavenly Father on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. She was born to William and Bessie Wetzel on Dec. 3, 1946, in Chadron. She was a graduate of Chadron High School in 1965 and received her bachelor of science degree in pharmacy from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1970. At UNL, Jacque was an active member of Chi Omega sorority and Kappa Epsilon.

She married Michael Bergstrom on April 14, 1973, and they have resided in Lincoln ever since. Jacque was a registered pharmacist since 1971. She had served Lincoln for 40 years before retiring in 2011.

Jacque’s talents were many. She was a wonderful spouse, mother, sister, friend and an excellent baker and cook who loved to entertain. She was part of the Daughters of the American Revolution, where she served as regent in 2016. She enjoyed spending time with people, hosting gatherings or anything that let her spend time with others.

Jacque also loved traveling with her family, especially her endeared spouse, Mike. She met her Lord after college and impacted her family that too led them to a relationship with Jesus. Jacque’s love for her family and friends was expressed throughout her experiences, interactions and relationships and radiated out to impact the lives of everyone she met.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Bessie Wetzel. She is survived by her beloved spouse of 48 years, Michael; a son, Eric Bergstrom; a son, Kevin Bergstrom and his spouse, Beth; a sister, Linda Reynoldson and her spouse, Keith; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in Jacque’s name. Condolences can be left online at roperandsons.com.

Tags

In other news

Marcus Matthews

Marcus Matthews

O’NEILL — Services for Marcus Matthews, 45, Norfolk, that were scheduled to take place on Saturday, Nov. 27, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill have been cancelled. Services are now pending in Mississippi.

Ronald Temme

Ronald Temme

WAYNE — Services for Ronald A. Temme, 74, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Ronald Temme died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Anita Brenneman

Anita Brenneman

NORFOLK — Services for Anita E. Brenneman, 81, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Anita Brenneman died Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Annabell Shoemaker

Annabell Shoemaker

Annabell Lucilla Shoemaker, 80, passed away peacefully in her home in Woods Cross, Utah, on Nov. 22, 2021.

Paul Claussen

Paul Claussen

NORFOLK — A celebration of life service for Paul W. Claussen, 84, Norfolk, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Kurt Busskohl will be officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Inurnment will …

Marlin Lewis

Marlin Lewis

SPENCER — Services for Marlin Lewis, 88, Spencer, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Wesleyan Church in Spencer. The Rev. Grant H. Graff will officiate, with burial in Pleasant View Cemetery in Lynch.

Dee Anne Nilson

Dee Anne Nilson

BURTON — Services for Dee Anne Nilson, 72, Springview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the Grace Lutheran Church in Burton. Burial will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery at Springview.

Johnny Cline

Johnny Cline

ELSMERE — Memorial services for Johnny D. Cline, 77, rural Valentine, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, at the Elsmere Bible Church at Elsmere. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Roberta Hoesing

Roberta Hoesing

COLERIDGE — Services for Roberta K. Hoesing, 82, Hartington, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at the Coleridge Community Building in Coleridge. Shannon Arduser will officiate. Inurnment will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara