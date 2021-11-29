Jacqualyn Bergstrom

LINCOLN — Services for Jacqualyn D. “Jacque” (Wetzel) Bergstrom, 74, Lincoln, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at Lincoln Berean Church, 6400 S. 70th Street, in Lincoln. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Roper and Sons Funeral Home, 4300 O St., in Lincoln.
1946-2021
Jacqualyn Diane “Jacque” (Wetzel) Bergstrom went to be with her heavenly Father on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. She was born to William and Bessie Wetzel on Dec. 3, 1946, in Chadron. She was a graduate of Chadron High School in 1965 and received her bachelor of science degree in pharmacy from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1970. At UNL, Jacque was an active member of Chi Omega sorority and Kappa Epsilon.
She married Michael Bergstrom on April 14, 1973, and they have resided in Lincoln ever since. Jacque was a registered pharmacist since 1971. She had served Lincoln for 40 years before retiring in 2011.
Jacque’s talents were many. She was a wonderful spouse, mother, sister, friend and an excellent baker and cook who loved to entertain. She was part of the Daughters of the American Revolution, where she served as regent in 2016. She enjoyed spending time with people, hosting gatherings or anything that let her spend time with others.
Jacque also loved traveling with her family, especially her endeared spouse, Mike. She met her Lord after college and impacted her family that too led them to a relationship with Jesus. Jacque’s love for her family and friends was expressed throughout her experiences, interactions and relationships and radiated out to impact the lives of everyone she met.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Bessie Wetzel. She is survived by her beloved spouse of 48 years, Michael; a son, Eric Bergstrom; a son, Kevin Bergstrom and his spouse, Beth; a sister, Linda Reynoldson and her spouse, Keith; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in Jacque’s name. Condolences can be left online at roperandsons.com.