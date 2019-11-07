Jacob Keiter

HARTINGTON — Services for Jacob F. Keiter, 86, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. Archbishop George Lucas will preside with the Revs. Jim Keiter and Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil. Visitation will continue on Saturday an hour prior to services.
He died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D., after being in an auto accident on Monday.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
1933-2019
Jacob Frank Keiter was born on April 5, 1933, to Frank and Katherine (Sohm) Keiter in Hartington. He graduated from the eighth grade at Holy Trinity in Hartington. Jacob began farming with his dad and brother, Tony, and continued to farm for the rest of his life.
Jacob raised grain, livestock and even milked cows when he was first married. He married Darlene Berneice Fischer on April 3, 1961, in Hartington. Jacob also drove a truck for Fischer Brothers for many years.
Jacob was married for 58 years and, for 56 years, he and Darlene held an hour of perpetual adoration at Holy Trinity Church on Friday nights at 10 p.m., rarely ever missing. His farming equipment was red, and he loved to drive his Ford pickup. Maggie, his dog, was at his side constantly, even riding in the truck with him.
Jacob is survived by his spouse, Darlene of Hartington; two sons, the Rev. Jim Keiter of Fordyce and Ken (Kayla) Keiter of Hartington; three grandchildren, Judd (Lauren) Keiter and Kendra and Kinzey Keiter; a great-granddaughter, Joanna; a brother, Anthony (Tony) Keiter of Hartington; many nieces and nephews, cousins and Fischer in-laws.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Mary Frances Keiter, Theresa Keiter and Catherine (Ralph) Dierks.
Pallbearers will be Larry Keiter, Scott Keiter, Nick Armentrout, Matt Armentrout, Jerry Fischer and Michael Fischer.