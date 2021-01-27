You have permission to edit this article.
Jacklyn McLaughlin

OMAHA — Services for Jacklyn R. McLaughlin, 90, formerly of Omaha, will be 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29, at Heafey, Hoffmann, Dworak & Cutler Funeral Home in Omaha.

Memorials will be directed by the family to Open Door Mission in Omaha.

She died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Camino, Calif.

1948-2020

 Jacklyn R. McLaughlin was born in Sioux City, Iowa, on Jan. 3, 1930, to Charles and Marcille (Matthews) Senter. She graduated from high school in Detroit Lakes, Minn. She married Rodney Ray Love on Oct. 4, 1948, in Wayne. She was a loving, wonderful and proud mother to her children, Tom, Kristen, Brad and Patrice.

After raising her family, she began her career as a bridal consultant for Tober’s stores in Omaha in which she relished providing the perfect dress for many brides in the area.

She married Ray McLaughlin in Omaha on June 23, 1978, and they loved serving in their church together. Jackie loved golfing, gardening, cooking and playing Scrabble. She also spent a few years as a companion for the elderly in their homes. Jackie loved the Lord and was very active in a Praying Mom’s group with local churches.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first spouse, Rodney Love; her second spouse, Ray McLaughlin; daughter Kristen in 2019; and great-grandson Franklin Love.

She is survived by a sister, Judy Blocker of Jupiter Beach, Fla.; children Tom (Kathy) Love of Camino, Calif., Brad (Kris) Love of Norfolk and Patrice (Luke) Covington of Lincoln; grandchildren Aimee (Keith) Schwartz of Omaha, Trevor Love of Pampa, Texas, Josh Reige of Omaha, Kristen (Scott) Carl of Dana Point, Calif., Jenny (Chris) Todd of Celina, Texas, Karyss (Josh) Bollen of Folsom, Calif., Brittany (Jake) Wesch of Norfolk, Theo (Jessie) Love of Camino, Jonathan (Audrey) Love of Lincoln, Eli (Breanne) Covington of Lincoln, Micah and Selah Covington of Lincoln; 19 great-grandchilden; and her constant companion, Bella.

A live cast of the service will be available at www.heafeyheafey.com. Burial to follow luncheon.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

