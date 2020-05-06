Jackie Zeider

COLUMBUS — Private services for Jackie C. “Jack” Zeider, 97, Columbus, will be at a later date.
He died Monday, May 4, 2020, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Fae L. (Sharp) Smith, 85, Ainsworth, will be at a later date under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth.
HARTINGTON — Private services for Francis A. Wortmann, 95, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 9, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate with burial St. Michael’s Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by Hartington VFW Post 5283.
RANDOLPH — Private services for Gaylord A. Pflanz, 89, Wayne, formerly of Belden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 8, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Jeff Mollner of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Frances Cemetery.
WAYNE — Graveside services for Patrick H. Murphy, 85, Wayne, will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 8, at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne. Military rites will be conducted.
HARTINGTON — Services for LaVerta A. Lammers, 88, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. She died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at her residence while on hospice care.
CLEARWATER — Services for Gerald “Jerry” Sisson, 77, Clearwater, will be at a later date due to the present healthcare precautions.
CREIGHTON — Private services for Keith E. Harvey, 70, Creighton, will be conducted under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home of Creighton.
