CHAMBERS — Private services for Jackie Denker, 64, Chambers, will be at a later date.
She died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.
Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill are in charge of arrangements.
1956-2020
Jacqueline Kay Peterson was born Jan. 8, 1956, in O’Neill, to Merle and Velma (Snider) Peterson. She attended Chambers High School and graduated in 1974. She went on to attend Northeast Technical College, graduating with a criminal justice degree.
She married Robert Denker and, to this union, two children were born, Robert Jr. and Amanda. Robert passed away in 2011.
Jackie later married the love of her life, Dennis Long. They spent the last few years of her life living in Chambers.
Jackie joined the U.S. Army in 1974 and proudly served for 35 years, which included tours of duty in Saudi Arabia and Afghanistan. During her time served, she was petroleum heavy vehicle operator, automated logistical specialist, ammunition specialist, finance specialist and petroleum specialist. She retired as a master sergeant in the U.S. Army. She went on to serve the Civil Service as an administrative specialist for 15 years.
Jackie loved nature and the great outdoors. She spent many hours outside gardening, chopping and burning wood. She enjoyed camping, tubing and fishing and anything that would give her an opportunity to be outside spending time with her family and friends.
Jackie is survived by her spouse, Dennis Long of Chambers; her children, Robert Denker Jr. (children Amber and Christopher Denker of Janesville, Wis.) and Amanda Gembica and spouse Matthew (children Triniti and Joshua Gembica of Humphrey); siblings Jim Peterson of Colorado, Jerry (Gerri) Peterson of Chambers, Randy Peterson of Omaha, Mike (Paquita) Peterson of La Palma, Calif., and Joeline Baratta of Ericson; many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her dad, Merle Peterson; her mom and stepdad, Velma and Orville Metschke; and spouse Robert Denker.