Jackie Carstens

MADISON — Services for Jackie J. Carstens, 72, Madison, are pending with Resseguie Funeral Home. Jackie J. Carstens died on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

CLARKSON — Services for Marylin M. Machacek, 89, Leigh, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Michele Monroe-Clark will officiate. Burial will be in Clarkson National Cemetery.

NORFOLK — Services for Betty A. Mueller, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Revs. Tim DeFor and Mike Escen will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

VERDIGRE — Services for Elaine Mott, 96, Verdigre, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Ryan Janke will officiate, with burial in Riverside Cemetery in Verdigre.

CONSTANCE — Services for Alice M. Stevens, 93, formerly of the Crofton and Constance areas, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 13, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Constance. The Revs. Jim Keiter and Roger Schmidt will officiate. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Constance.

CREIGHTON — Memorial visitation for George Allen, 78, Creighton, will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, May 13, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.

CREIGHTON — Services for George Allen, 78, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. George Allen died Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.

Memorial services for Peter R. Durland, 99, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at the Tallahassee National Cemetery.

NORFOLK — Merrill L. “Mick” McDonald Jr., 55, Norfolk, died Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. There will be no formal services.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

