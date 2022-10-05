CREIGHTON — Services for Jackie Block, 97, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Creighton.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton with a 7 p.m. wake.
Jackie Block died Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
1925-2022
Services will be livestreamed on Jackie’s page at brockhausfuneralhome.com beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.
Jacqueline M. Mattern was born Feb. 18, 1925, the fourth of nine children born to Edward and Emily (Huigens) Mattern. She grew up in rural Winnetoon and Creighton areas and attended all of her schooling at St. Ludger Academy. Jacqueline often told stories of going to school by horse and buggy and with a team and bobsled when there was snow.
Jacqueline graduated in May 1942 with a Normal Training Teaching Certificate and taught for a year at Rural School District 8. She then attended National Business Training School in Sioux City, Iowa, graduating in 1944.
She met her future spouse, Gordon W. Block, at a dance in Winnetoon. While he was stationed in the Navy during World War II, Jacqueline worked at the Bomber Plant in Omaha. She told of being at work there on VJ Day when the war ended.
Gordon was discharged from the Navy in May 1946, and they were married on June 10, 1946, at Omaha. Seven children were born to them: Marilyn, Susan, Thomas, Robert, Neil, Lola and Patricia. Jacqueline and Gordon lived most of their entire married life farming in the Walnut and Verdigre community until retiring to Creighton in December 1990. Gordon passed away in September 1991.
Jackie was a farm wife and homemaker. When Alpine Village opened its doors in 1972, she began working there as a certified nurse aide and continued to work there for many years.
After Gordon’s death in 1991, Jackie continued to remain active for many years volunteering and traveling. Quilting was also a favorite pastime, and her family was the recipient of many hand-quilted quilts. She was active in several activities at St. Ludger Church and School, volunteering when needed. Jackie was a member of the Just So Busy Club, VFW Auxiliary, Altar Society, Catholic Daughters of America and Senior Citizens.
She loved to play cards and learned to play Bridge after retiring. She was always eager to get a deck of cards out when family came to visit. Jackie was well known for her cinnamon rolls, homemade pies and baked goods. You always checked her kitchen to see what she had baked when you went to visit.
Jackie is survived by her children and their spouses, Marilyn (Larry) Frank of Verdigre, Susan Ziegenbein of Creighton, Thomas (Suzie) Block of Waterloo, Robert (Barbara) Block of Cary, N.C., Neil (Sherry) Block of Omaha, Lola (Greg) Mullins of Marysville, Mo., and Patricia (Tom) DeMuth of Creighton; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sisters Mary Mathine, Alma Nestlebush, Madaline Luckert and Lois Johnson; brother Joseph Mattern; and three sisters-in-law.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Gordon; parents Edward and Emily Mattern; in-laws August and Bessie Block; brothers William Mattern, Philip Mattern and Lawrence Mattern; a grandson, Dana Ziegenbein; a great-grandson, Christian Heinrich; and many brothers and sisters-in-law.