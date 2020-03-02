NORFOLK — Services for Jackie Auman, 71, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. She died Monday, March 2, 2020, at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
TILDEN — Memorial services for Marilyn Means, 73, Breda, Iowa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial at a later date.
WAYNE — Services for Fran Connealy, 90, Wayne, formerly of Walthill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Walthill.
LONG PINE — Inurnment for Eiko Lentz, 89, Ainsworth, will be at a later date in the Grandview Cemetery at Long Pine.
ATKINSON — Services for Donald Brown, 84, Fremont, formerly of Atkinson, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at the United Methodist Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson with military rites by American Legion Post 86 .
CONSTANCE — Services for Gerald E. Foxhoven, 92, Crofton, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Constance. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 128.
PLAINVIEW — Services for Joyce M. Splittgerber, 86, Plainview, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. The Rev. C. Brian Bucklew will officiate. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Pierce.
PLAINVIEW — Services for Marlin E. Leiting, 73, Plainview, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at the Congregational United Church of Christ in Plainview. The Rev. Joan Alexander will officiate.
SIOUX CITY — Memorial services for Jane Cochran, 91, Norfolk, formerly of the Laurel area, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel in Sioux City. Burial will be at Graceland Park Cemetery in Sioux City.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.