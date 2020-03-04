NORFOLK — Memorial services for Jackie Auman, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate.
She died Monday, March 2, 2020, at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
1948-2020
Jackie Lee Auman was born on Aug. 24, 1948, in Tilden. Jackie graduated from Orchard High School in 1966. Her interest in automotives began with her job working with her father, Jack, at Orchard Motors, a gas station and auto repair shop, when she was in her teens. She went on to work in two auto parts stores and at a Pontiac dealership parts department before working in the auto and tire department at Walmart in Norfolk. She retired from Walmart after decades of service at age 69.
Jackie was loved by many of her coworkers and appreciated for her hard work and knowledge of auto parts. She kept pretty busy with her five children, but still found time to be an animal lover and avid reader, hobbies that she passed on to her children. She enjoyed crocheting and made her children and grandchildren beautiful blankets.
Jackie enjoyed sports like volleyball, bowling and fishing. She enjoyed cooking and getting together with her family. She was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and friend. Jackie’s final act of kindness was to give the gift of life through tissue donation. She will be truly missed.
Jackie is survived by her five children, Mike Auman (spouse Linda) of Omaha, Jennifer Auman of Norfolk, Sheila Auman of Omaha, Briana Auman of Effingham S.C., and John Auman (fiancée Brittany) of Norfolk; six grandchildren: Nathan, Lieren, Megan, Quintin, Destiny and Bailey; seven siblings, Diana McCarty, Connie Classen, Angie Vocelka (spouse Mick), Lynette O’Dey, Danny Classen, Kelly Jo Couch (spouse Brad) and Jeff Classen. She is also survived by Dennis Auman of Hoskins, her former spouse and forever friend.
She was preceded in death by parents Jack and Jean Classen; a brother, Bradley Classen; and a niece, Catherine.
Please join us for a celebration of Jackie’s life following the service at the VFW in Norfolk, located at 316 Braasch Ave. Should you desire, memorial contributions may be made out to the executor of the estate, Mike Auman, 13215 N. 42nd St., Omaha, NE 68112.