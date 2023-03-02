 Skip to main content
Jackie and Thomas Reinke

Jackie (Meisner) Reinke, 78, died unexpectedly at home on Jan. 27, 2022. Thomas Reinke, 77, died Feb. 19, 2022.

Their wishes for cremation have been honored.

Jackie was born April 7, 1944, to Rudy and Hattie Meisner in Oakland, Calif. They lived in South Dakota and settled in Royal. She had two brothers, Larry and Donald. Jackie graduated from Royal High School in 1963. She attended beauty school in Illinois. After graduating, she met the love of her life, Tom Reinke, who was born Feb. 24, 1944, to Howard and Mildred (Lamson) Reinke.

On Aug. 8, 1967, Tom and Jackie married the loves of their lives in Neligh. Tom repaired irrigation systems, and Jackie worked at Phyllis Beauty Shop in Neligh.

They were blessed with three sons: Gayle and twins Jason and James. In 1982, the family moved to Meredith, Colo. Tom and Jackie owned a business, T&G Painting, and worked side by side. In Colorado, Jackie worked as head housekeeper at Silver Tree Ski Lodge.

In 2009, Tom and Jackie returned and moved on a small acreage in Sulphur Springs, Ark. They raised animals, did gardening, which filled their lives for several years and were close to Gayle and James.

On Jan. 27, 2022, Jackie, 78, passed away unexpectedly at their home with Tom at her side.

She was survived by her spouse, Tom; sons Gayle and James, both of Sulphur Springs; brother Don; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death were her parents, brother Larry and son Jason in 2017.

After Jackie’s death, Tom stayed on the homeplace. In February 2022, Tom was transferred to Circle of Life Hopsice Home in Bentonville, Ark. He died Feb. 19, 2022, at age 77.

Survivors include his sons, Gayle and James Reinke; brother Dale (Connie) of Neligh; sisters Donna (Chuck) Johnson of Lincoln, Audrey (Dwain) Dockweilder of Sumner and Judy (Doug) Forbes of Brunswick; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his spouse, Jackie; son Jason; parents; sister Lois Busteed and George Busteed; and sister-in-law Mona Reinke.

Patricia Arneson

WAYNE — Services for Dr. Patricia M. (Ewing) Arneson, 73, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Michael Miller

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Michael A. Miller 75, Omaha, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Leon Gentrup will officiate.

Robert Taylor

LAUREL — Services for Robert L. “Bob” Taylor, 85, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 2, at the Laurel United Methodist Church. The Rev. Chris Clinchard will officiate. Burial will be in the Concord Cemetery at later date.

Jeffrey Dale

PIERCE — Services for Jeffrey “Jeff” Dale, 49, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. Jeff Dale died Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at his home.

Dorothy Sunderland

Dorothy F. Sunderland (Blue) of Sidney, formerly of Albion, died on Feb. 23, 2023, in Fort Collins, Colo.

Patricia Arneson

WAYNE  — Dr. Patricia (Ewing) Arneson, 73, Wayne, died Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. Services are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.

Michael Christensen

PIERCE — Services for Michael Christensen, 69, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. Michael Christensen died Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Martin Wagner

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Martin P. “Marty” Wagner, 65, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Ray Wilke will officiate. There is no burial planned at this time.

Vicki Saunders

NORFOLK — Visitation for Vicki Saunders, 76, will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday, March 3, at the Norfolk American Legion, 3206 Raasch Drive, Suite 200, in Norfolk. Private burial will take place at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

