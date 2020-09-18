HEUN — Services for Jack Rupprecht, 97, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church at Heun. The Rev. Stanley Schmit will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military honors will be conducted.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday with a 4 p.m. vigil at the church. Visitation will continue an hour prior to services Monday, also at the church.
He died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk.
1922-2020
Jack was born on the family farm north of Howells on Oct. 1, 1922, to John F. and Antonia (Cech) Rupprecht. He attended Sacred Heart Academy at Olean and School District 51. Jack entered the U.S. Army on Dec. 4, 1942, and was honorably discharged on Feb. 18, 1946.
While attending a dance in Omaha, Jack met Malena Moneto, and the two were married on Jan. 18, 1958, at St. Philomena Catholic Church in Omaha.
Jack and Malena lived on the farm southeast of Clarkson. They enjoyed square dancing and traveling.
Jack was a member of the American Legion, Last Man’s Club, Knights of Columbus and Holy Trinity Catholic Church at Heun. He was the oldest resident of the Norfolk Veterans Home and was the recipient of the “Quilt of Valor.”
Jack raised a huge garden, froze and canned a lot of his produce and gave lots of it away. Staff at the veterans home remember Jack as a kind and gentle soul, always appreciative of everything that anybody did for him.
Jack is survived by his daughter, Grace Rupprecht of Norfolk and his nieces and nephews.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, John F. and Antonia Rupprecht; his spouse, Malena Rupprecht; his brother, Richard Rupprecht; and his sister, Gladys Pospichal.
Memorials may be directed to those of the donor or family choice.
