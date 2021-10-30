You have permission to edit this article.
OMAHA — Memorial services for the Rev. Jack T. Nitz, 87, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, at St. Michael Lutheran Church in Omaha.

Jack Nitz died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Omaha.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory Pacific Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

———

The Rev. Jack Thomas Nitz was born on June 11, 1934, to Ralph T. Nitz and Irene E. Holdmann Nitz in Milwaukee, Wis. He will always be remembered as a servant of the Lord, pastor, loving spouse, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to all who knew and loved him. He had a passion for trains and train memorabilia, as well as traveling with his spouse, Marian, to destinations around the globe. He was known for being able to chat up a storm, his sarcastic dry humor and quick-wittedness, and his balanced approach to life.

Jack felt his calling to the church at an early age, around eighth grade, and maintained that focused path for his entire life. Jack graduated from Carthage College in Carthage, Ill., with a bachelor’s degree in social work.

Jack attended Northwestern Lutheran Theological Seminary in Minneapolis, Minn., and received his master of divinity and was ordained in 1959. Later in 1959, he was called to Lake Park Lutheran Church in Milwaukee as an associate pastor, where he also met the love of his life and future spouse, Marian Jeannette Engebretson. It was a match made in heaven as Jack was the associate pastor and Marian was the church organist.

After one year of dating, they were married in July 1960. Over the years, Jack received callings from churches in Billings, Mont., and Idaho Falls, Idaho, while also starting his family with Marian and having three sons.

Jack was then called by the Lutheran Church of America moved to Golden, Colo., in 1973 to work for the board of parish services, supporting stewardship and evangelism over a 13-state Midwest area. In 1978, Jack received a call from St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk, where he was the senior pastor for 16 years before retiring in 1994.

In retirement, he continued to support churches in the area with temporary pastor support. In 2014, Jack and Marian decided to make their home at Immanuel Lakeside in Omaha, where Jack could be found relaxing or walking the halls putting smiles on residents’ faces by sparking up conversations with close friends.

Jack is survived by his spouse of 61 years, Marian Nitz; and their three sons, John (Teresa) Nitz, Paul (Alberta) Nitz and Richard (Mary Beth) Nitz; his six grandchildren, Jeremiah, Elisha, Christopher, Lydia, Lukas and Liam; and a host of great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Nitz, and parents, Ralph and Irene Nitz.

To view the service online, go to: www. stmichaellutheran.org/live.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Michael Lutheran Church of Omaha or Oaks Indian Mission in Oaks, Okla.

