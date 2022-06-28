 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jack Micheels

NORFOLK — Services for Jack Micheels, 93, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Jack Micheels died Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

Tags

In other news

Donnis Omer

Donnis Omer

FULLERTON — Services for Donnis M. Omer, 87, Lincoln, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 27, at Palmer-Santin Funeral Home in Fullerton. The Rev. Joy Church will officiate. Burial will be at Fullerton Cemetery in Fullerton.

Dennis Bottolfsen

Dennis Bottolfsen

HARTINGTON — Dennis K. Bottolfsen, 76, Hartington, was found deceased at his residence on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Jack Micheels

Jack Micheels

NORFOLK — Services for Jack Micheels, 93, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Jack Micheels died Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

Joann Schaefer

Joann Schaefer

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Joann E. Schaefer, 90, Norfolk, will be at a later date. Joann Schaefer died Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Thomas Skrivan

Thomas Skrivan

BLOOMFIELD — Thomas Skrivan, 85, Bloomfield, died Monday, June 27, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield. Per his wishes, no services will be conducted.

Douglas Wollschlager and David Wollschlager

Douglas Wollschlager and David Wollschlager

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Douglas R. Wollschlager, 64, Phoenix, Ariz., and David R. Wollschlager, 62, Glendale, Ariz., will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Best Cemetery.

Francis Giehler

Francis Giehler

TILDEN — Services for Francis Giehler, 89, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Francis Giehler died Monday, June 27, 2022, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

James McCluskey

James McCluskey

WAYNE — Services for the Rev. James F. “Father Mac” McCluskey, 79, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Newcastle.

Cherie Watson

Cherie Watson

PIERCE — Services for Cherie Watson, 50, will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 2, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara