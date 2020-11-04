Jack Marcum

SPENCER — Services for Dr. Jack C. Marcum, 93, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. He died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Butte Healthcare Center in Butte.
HARTINGTON — Services for Mary Joan Potts of Yankton, formerly of Fordyce, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. She died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the Angelhaus Senior Living in Yankton.
NORFOLK — Graveside services for Darrel D. Grothe, 84, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Kathleen Brockman, 72, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Randall Coffin will officiate with burial in Stanton Cemetery in Stanton.
WAKEFIELD — Memorial services for Daniel G. Loofe, 77, Wakefield, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Wakefield. The Rev. Jill Craig will officiate. Burial will be at a later date at the Randolph Cemetery.
LAUREL — Graveside services for Geraldelene L. Korbacher, 91, Laurel, will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Laurel Cemetery in Laurel. The Rev. Matthew Quanbeck will officiate.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Bernice Eichenberger, 99, Kearney, formerly of Springview, will be at a later date under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. She died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the Mount Carmel Home in Kearney.
HARTINGTON — Services for Elmer J. Promes, 93, Wynot, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at his residence in Wynot.
STANTON — Services for JoAnn M. Cody, 70, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr of New England Congregational Church in Stanton will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.