Jack Marcum

SPENCER — Graveside services for Dr. Jack C. Marcum, 93, Spencer, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Union Cemetery in Spencer. The Rev. Ray Weinerman will officiate.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are suggested.
He died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Butte Healthcare Center in Butte.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
Dr. J. C. “Doc” Marcum was born on July 17, 1927, in Sioux City, the son of Clifford and Anna Marcum. He graduated from Sioux City Central High School in Sioux City in 1945.
Shortly after graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy, serving for a year in the Pacific. He graduated from Iowa State University in 1953 with a doctorate of veterinarian medicine.
On June 17, 1951, he married Mildred Hoar in Sioux City. Doc and Milly moved to Spencer in 1953 to take over the veterinary practice. He practiced veterinary medicine in Spencer for 40 years.
Doc served on several committees at the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) and the Nebraska Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA). He was the NVMA Veterinarian of the Year in 1975.
He served as the Boyd County Republican Party chairman, was a member of the Nebraska Republican Central Committee and was a delegate to the Nebraska State Republican Convention. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and Shriner.
Those left to cherish his memory are his spouse of 69 years, Mildred; his daughter, Dr. Lynne Kirk of Dallas, Texas; and a son, Steven of Spencer. He also is survived by his grandchildren, Dr. Anne Kirk of Fort Worth, Texas, and Kory Kirk (Helen) of Fort Collins, Colo. He is survived by several nieces and nephews in Sioux City, Omaha and Denver.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Shirley Yaneff of Sioux City; and two sons-in-law.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Spencer United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 305, Spencer, NE 68777.