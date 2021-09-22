NORFOLK — Services for Mahlon “Jack” Kohler, 96, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Neil Gately will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, American Legion Post 16, U.S. Navy Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
Jack Kohler died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.