NORFOLK — Services for Mahlon “Jack” Kohler, 96, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Neil Gately will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, American Legion Post 16, U.S. Navy Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
Jack Kohler died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
1924-2021
Mahlon Bernard “Jack” Kohler was born Oct. 16, 1924, in Foster to William and Jennie (Cox) Kohler. The family lived in Foster, Pierce and Hadar before settling in Norfolk. Jack attended Norfolk elementary and high school.
Before graduating, he was called to duty by the U.S. Navy in 1943. After basic training at Farragut, Idaho, Jack was sent to the Pacific Islands: Guadalcanal, New Guinea, Russell and Amerilites Islands. Jack returned to Brooklyn, New York Naval Base in 1945. He was transferred to the Enterprise Aircraft Carrier. Jack received an honorable discharge May 6, 1946.
He moved back to Norfolk and worked for American Optical Company for 33 years. He also had a lifetime membership in the V.F.W. Post 1644 and American Legion Post 16.
Jack met Elizabeth “Liz” Dahlkoetter from Stanton in 1962 through a bowling league in Norfolk. This was the beginning of a 45-year loving relationship.
His true love was hunting and fishing. He also played fast-pitch softball for Larry’s Fireside. Jack and Liz loved dancing, and he was without a doubt the best dancer on the floor. When it came to gardening, their CB handles were the “sweetcorn king” and “sweetcorn queen” of Stanton. They shared the produce with many grateful people at a reasonable price, of course. He used his Kuboda tractor to plow and disc gardens in the spring, dragged the baseball field in the summer and cleared the snow off driveways in the winter. Jack was a carpenter, welder, plumber, electrician, machinist, you name it. He was indeed a “jack” of all trades.
Liz passed away May 16, 2008. Sometime later Jack met Norma (Novak) Kotrous on the dance floor, where else, in Plainview. The couple fell in love and were married at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton on June 25, 2011. All at once, Jack had six stepchildren, 13 step-grandchildren and 13 step-great-grandchildren.
Throughout the years, Jack acquired lots and lots of stuff. He had an auction sale and got rid of almost everything. They bought a beautiful home in Norfolk.
Jack and Norma attended Mass on Saturday nights and church on Sunday mornings. They stayed active by dancing and going for walks, always holding hands. They enjoyed playing cards, crossword puzzles, dining at the Granary and getting together for all types of family gatherings. Norma passed away May 8, 2018. They loved each other very much.
Jack met Norma Lewis some months later, and they became dear friends. They enjoyed each other’s company, and their companionship helped them through the pandemic.
Jack was recognized as a World War II Honorary Sentinel in front of over 86,000 fans at Memorial Stadium during a Husker football game just after celebrating his 95th birthday.
Jack was an honest, sincere person and lived a full and happy life.
Preceding him in death were his parents; a sister, Wilda; a brother-in-law, Joe Worrell; companion, Liz; spouse Norma; stepdaughter Karen Guinn; stepson-in-law Larry Guinn; and stepson Fredrick Kotrous.
Survivors include a daughter, Sharlyn Kirsch; his sons, Gayle Dahlkoetter and Terry Dahlkoetter; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; stepson and spouse Ronnie and Cynthia Kotrous; stepdaughters and spouses Pat and Dave Jacot, Teresa and Dean Hartwig, Cyndi and Mike Moore and Becky and Steve Heisinger; 14 step-grandchildren and 15 step-great-grandchildren.