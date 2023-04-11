BRUNSWICK — Services for Jack Johnson, 76, Brunswick, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Brunswick Community Center. Military honors will be provided by U.S. Air Force Honor Guard.
Jack Johnson died Monday, April 3, 2023, at his residence.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.
1946-2023
Jack Jeffrey Johnson, son of Eugene and Mildred (Kroger) Johnson, was born Sept. 14, 1946, at Atlanta, Ga. He attended Amphitheatre High School in Tucson, Ariz. After graduation, Jack entered the U.S. Air Force in 1966 and retired in 1986 as a Master Sergeant.
Jack married Susan Lyda on June 21, 2011, in North Pole, Alaska.
Jack is survived by his spouse, Susan of Brunswick; children Jamey Johnson (Pam) and their family of Renton, Wash., Kurt (Coleen) Johnson and their family of Las Vegas, Nev., Sarah (Paul) Retherford and her family of Knob Noster, Mo., Crystal Fulmer (Josh) and their family of Aurora, Colo., Teah (Tim) Pudenz and their family of Brunswick, and D’Ann Mitchell of Lancaster, Calif.; 15 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Gene Johnson of Albuquerque, N.M.; and nephew JJ Jordon of North Pole, Alaska.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; and parents-in-law Harold and Bev Lyda.