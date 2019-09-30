Jack Eiler

PONCA — Services for Jack R. Eiler, 62, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Salem Lutheran Church in Ponca. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service Tuesday at the church.
Mohr Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
1957-2019
After a fearless, yearlong battle with cancer, Jack R. Eiler met our Lord on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in Sioux City at the age of 62.
Jack was born on April 14, 1957, in Lynch, to parents Rudy and Elsie Eiler. He graduated from Lynch High School in 1975 then attended Western Iowa Technical College, earning a degree as a journeyman electrician in 1988.
He married the love of his life, Sally Jo Peterson, on Dec. 3, 1983, in Niobrara at the Niobrara Lutheran Church. The couple moved to South Sioux City and eventually transplanted to their forever home in the Willis/Ponca area. To this union, three daughters were born, Sara Vanessa, Sydney Aris and Samra Jo.
Jack worked for Elkhorn Construction for a few years then transitioned to Heritage Homes in Wayne, where he was head electrician for 25 years. While working at Wayne, he spent most of his weekends working at the Ponca State Park. He loved working at the park so much that in 2013 he decided to work there full time.
Jack was an avid bowler. The couple bowled on a mixed doubles team for many years. He loved the outdoors and working at the Ponca State Park. He had a passion for reading books, especially Louis L’amour and had quite the collection. He also enjoyed taking care of a garden each summer, as well as canning tomatoes in the fall. He liked crosswords, playing cards, (mostly pitch with his girls on Sunday nights) and baking Christmas breads to take around every year. He liked rides to and from Ponca, trying to spot deer while enjoying a cold beverage. When he got the chance to help his mother at the bar in Monowi, he was right up there and enjoying every minute of it. Mostly, he liked to spoil his three grandchildren, Coleman, Savannah and Sierra, that he absolutely adored.
Jack was a man of few words, but to be fair, his girls never let him get a word in. If you needed help, he was one of the first to arrive — just ask the many people he helped pull out of the ditch during winters. He was a simple man with a heart of gold. He was an amazing son, spouse, father, grandfather, friend, you name it.
Jack was preceded in death by his father, Rudy; father-in-law Gail Peterson; nephew; as well as many family members.
Jack is survived by his loving spouse of almost 36 years, Sally; his daughters, Sara (Tony) Anderson and her three children Coleman, Savannah and Sierra of Battle Creek, Sydney Eiler of Sioux City and Samra Eiler of Ponca; his mother, Elsie Eiler of Monowi; his sister, Rene (Mike) Lassise and son Adam of Tucson, Ariz.; and many nieces and nephews; sisters- and brothers-in law.
Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.