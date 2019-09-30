You are the owner of this article.
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING
THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR

* PORTIONS OF IOWA AND NEBRASKA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS,
IN IOWA, FREMONT, HARRISON, MILLS, MONONA, MONTGOMERY, PAGE,
POTTAWATTAMIE, AND SHELBY. IN NEBRASKA, BOONE, BURT, BUTLER,
CASS, COLFAX, CUMING, DODGE, DOUGLAS, GAGE, JEFFERSON,
JOHNSON, LANCASTER, MADISON, NEMAHA, OTOE, PAWNEE, PLATTE,
RICHARDSON, SALINE, SARPY, SAUNDERS, SEWARD, STANTON,
THURSTON, AND WASHINGTON.

* FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING

* A SLOW MOVING COLD FRONT WILL BE THE FOCUS FOR A PROLONGED
PERIOD OF THUNDERSTORM ACTIVITY WITH SOME STORMS BEING
ACCOMPANIED BY HEAVY PRECIPITATION. GIVEN THIS, EXCESSIVE
RAINFALL COULD VERY WELL LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING ACROSS MOST OF
EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA.

* EXCESSIVE RAINFALL MAY WELL LEAD TO AMOUNTS RANGING FROM 3 TO
5 INCHES ALONG A CORRIDOR FROM MONONA CO IA TO PLATTE CO NE.
ELSEWHERE ACROSS EASTERN NE AND SOUTHWEST IA, UP TO 2 INCHES
WILL BE POSSIBLE BY WEDNESDAY MORNING.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD
TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.

YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION
SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED.

Jack Eiler

PONCA — Services for Jack R. Eiler, 62, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Salem Lutheran Church in Ponca. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service Tuesday at the church.

Mohr Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

1957-2019

After a fearless, yearlong battle with cancer, Jack R. Eiler met our Lord on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in Sioux City at the age of 62.

Jack was born on April 14, 1957, in Lynch, to parents Rudy and Elsie Eiler. He graduated from Lynch High School in 1975 then attended Western Iowa Technical College, earning a degree as a journeyman electrician in 1988.

He married the love of his life, Sally Jo Peterson, on Dec. 3, 1983, in Niobrara at the Niobrara Lutheran Church. The couple moved to South Sioux City and eventually transplanted to their forever home in the Willis/Ponca area. To this union, three daughters were born, Sara Vanessa, Sydney Aris and Samra Jo.

Jack worked for Elkhorn Construction for a few years then transitioned to Heritage Homes in Wayne, where he was head electrician for 25 years. While working at Wayne, he spent most of his weekends working at the Ponca State Park. He loved working at the park so much that in 2013 he decided to work there full time.

Jack was an avid bowler. The couple bowled on a mixed doubles team for many years. He loved the outdoors and working at the Ponca State Park. He had a passion for reading books, especially Louis L’amour and had quite the collection. He also enjoyed taking care of a garden each summer, as well as canning tomatoes in the fall. He liked crosswords, playing cards, (mostly pitch with his girls on Sunday nights) and baking Christmas breads to take around every year. He liked rides to and from Ponca, trying to spot deer while enjoying a cold beverage. When he got the chance to help his mother at the bar in Monowi, he was right up there and enjoying every minute of it. Mostly, he liked to spoil his three grandchildren, Coleman, Savannah and Sierra, that he absolutely adored.

Jack was a man of few words, but to be fair, his girls never let him get a word in. If you needed help, he was one of the first to arrive — just ask the many people he helped pull out of the ditch during winters. He was a simple man with a heart of gold. He was an amazing son, spouse, father, grandfather, friend, you name it.

Jack was preceded in death by his father, Rudy; father-in-law Gail Peterson; nephew; as well as many family members.

Jack is survived by his loving spouse of almost 36 years, Sally; his daughters, Sara (Tony) Anderson and her three children Coleman, Savannah and Sierra of Battle Creek, Sydney Eiler of Sioux City and Samra Eiler of Ponca; his mother, Elsie Eiler of Monowi; his sister, Rene (Mike) Lassise and son Adam of Tucson, Ariz.; and many nieces and nephews; sisters- and brothers-in law.

Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Delphia McConnell

ALMA — Graveside services for Delphia M. McConnell, 97, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Alma Cemetery in Alma.

William Karmann

STANTON — Services for William D. “Bill” Karmann, 91, Stanton, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

Eileen Klug

NORFOLK — Services for Eileen M. Klug, 98, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at the Stanton Health Center.

Don Moravec

LINDSAY — Services for Don Moravec, 71, Lindsay, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay.

Ernest Volkmer, Jr.

NORFOLK — Services for Ernest C. Volkmer Jr., 74, of Norfolk will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Wahoo.

Francis Sand

Francis Sand

HUMPHREY — Services for Francis Sand, 91, of Humphrey, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey with the Rev. Wayne Pavela officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.

Michael Tibbels

WEST POINT — Private graveside services for Michael J. “Mikey Joe” Tibbels, 51, Norfolk, will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in West Point under the direction of Stokely Funeral Home.

Lorita Gubbels

RANDOLPH — Services for Lorita E. Gubbels, 94, of Randolph will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Saint Frances Catholic Church in Randolph. Burial will be in Saint Frances Catholic Cemetery in Randolph.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

