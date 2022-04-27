 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

J. Lowell Nelson

J. Lowell Nelson

ST. EDWARD — Memorial services for J. Lowell Nelson, 87, St. Edward, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 2, at Salem Lutheran Church in rural St. Edward. Inurnment will be at Salem Cemetery in rural St. Edward.

Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Levander Funeral Home in Albion.

J. Lowell Nelson died Monday, April 25, 2022, at the Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove.

1934-2022

John Lowell Nelson, son of John Victor and Ida (Paulsen) Nelson, was born June 16, 1934, on the family farm, where he lived for the next 87 years. Lowell was baptized and confirmed at Salem Lutheran Church in St. Edward. He attended School District 61 in Platte County through eighth grade and graduated from Newman Grove High School in 1951.

Lowell was in the U.S. Navy Reserve from 1952 to 1960.

On May 14, 1966, he married Lorraine Buntgen. They lived on the family farm in rural St. Edward. To this union three children were born: Lori in 1967, Steven in 1971 and Sheri in 1974.

Lowell was member of Salem Lutheran Church and served on the church board, Walker Township Board and Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home board. He was awarded the Bronze Jordan Medal for Masonic Lodge for 50 years of service.

Lowell loved fishing with his dear friend, Clarence Mindrup, and grandson, Troy.

Lowell is survived by his spouse of 55 years, Lorraine: three children, Lori (Kurt) Magstadt of Columbus, Steven (Melinda) Nelson of St. Edward and Sheri Cunningham of Urbandale, Iowa; five grandchildren, Troy Magstadt (fiancée Brooke Lee), Wyatt Nelson, Myranda Nelson, Lola Cunningham and Cash Cunningham: brother Don Lee Nelson of Dublin, Calif.; nieces, nephew, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Virgil Nelson: sister-in-law Joyce Nelson; and father-in-law and mother-in-law Art and Edith Buntgen.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Tags

In other news

Gene Lienemann

Gene Lienemann

ALLIANCE — Memorial services for Gene Lienemann, 93, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at the First Presbyterian Church in Alliance. Burial will be in the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery.

Addison Woodard Jr.

Addison Woodard Jr.

OAKDALE — Services for Addison Woodard Jr., 49, Clearwater, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 9 at Oakdale Community Center in Oakdale. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery.

David Petersen

David Petersen

TILDEN — Services for David Petersen, 60, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. David Petersen died Saturday, April 23, 2022, at his residence.

Orlene North

Orlene North

NORFOLK — Services for Orlene A. “Shorty” North, 80, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 29, at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Cynthia Cone will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

J. Lowell Nelson

J. Lowell Nelson

ST. EDWARD — Memorial services for J. Lowell Nelson, 87, St. Edward, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 2, at Salem Lutheran Church in rural St. Edward. Inurnment will be at Salem Cemetery in rural St. Edward.

Delores Stec

Delores Stec

AINSWORTH — Services for Delores K. Stec, 100, Grand Island, formerly of Ainsworth, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 29, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery.

Sandra Barger

Sandra Barger

LINDY — Services for Sandra Barger, 84, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lindy. The Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Carmin Vickers

Carmin Vickers

WAYNE — Private graveside services for Carmin (Otte) Vickers, 53, Sparta, Tenn., will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Peggy Poppe

Peggy Poppe

CROFTON — Services for Peggy Poppe, 65, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Peggy Poppe died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at her home under hospice care.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara