 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Iver Bygland

Iver Bygland

ALBION — Services for Iver G. Bygland, 94, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Immanuel-Zion (South Branch) Church, 1726 310th Ave., in rural Albion. Vicar Elizabeth Goehring and the Rev. Terry Larson will officiate. Burial will be in South Branch Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Levander Funeral Home in Albion.

1928-2022

Iver Bygland passed away Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Boone County Health Center surrounded by family.

Iver George Bygland was born on April 9, 1928, in rural Albion to Iver S. and Tillie (Tisthammer)Bygland. He was baptized in May 1928 by Pastor Turmo and confirmed in 1941 at Immanuel Zion Lutheran. Iver was a proud first generation Norwegian. His mother, Tillie, emigrated from Nordfjord, Norway, and father Iver emigrated from Brunkeberg, Norway.

Iver attended School District 57 through eighth grade and graduated from Albion High School in 1945. After graduation, he farmed with his father, Iver, and brother Stephen.

Iver was united in marriage to Darlene Elizabeth Claus on Nov. 6, 1949, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Green Garden, in rural Madison. The couple resided and farmed in the South Branch area except for two years, 1957-58, when they lived in Mount Vernon, Wash.

Iver was involved in a life-altering farm accident on Feb. 14, 1985. He endured several surgeries and continued on with a zest for life.

Iver and Darlene retired and moved into Albion in 1994. He continued a hobby of woodworking and selling his work at local craft shows. His garage shop was the place to find him working on mechanical parts, woodworking, listening to polka music or getting the lawn mower out to mow. Iver enjoyed traveling, especially a trip that he and Darlene took to Israel in 1999 to celebrate their 50th anniversary. They traveled extensively with friends and family enjoying each adventure.

He served on church council, cemetery board, District 57 school board, Boone County Hospital Board and the Good Samaritan Estates Wolf Home Board.

Iver’s family was very important to him. He always looked forward to “Friday nights” social gatherings with his family where many laughs were shared.

He is survived by sons Iver Steve (Raelynn) Bygland, Greg (Ginger) Bygland, all of Albion, and Jim (Connie) Bygland of Tulsa, Okla.; son-in-law Doug Orender of Albion; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John and Vernell Claus; grandchildren: Erin (Paul) Nelson of Omaha, Kyle (Lauren) Bygland of Cary, N.C., Lauren (Ricky) Garver of Yukon Okla., Brent (Ashley) Bygland, Craig (Jennifer) Bygland, all of Albion, Megan Bygland of Omaha, Justin (Sara) Gunden of Lake Oswego Ore., Jordon Gunden of Pigeon Mich., and Allison Bygland of Tulsa, Okla.; and great-grandchildren: Ava, Adalyn, Ivy Nelson; Iver, Ivan and Irwin Bygland; Henry and Brooks Bygland; Max Bygland; and Jack Gunden.

Preceding him in death were his parents; spouse Darlene; daughter Sandra Orender; infant daughter, Susan Kay; brothers and sister-in-law, John, Stephen and Edna Bygland; sisters and brothers-in-law, Gunhild, Agnes and Pershing Kettelson; Gladys and Doug Freeman, Cora and Dale Larson and Irene and Duane Gladem.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Tags

In other news

Dennis Beltz

Dennis Beltz

LINDSAY — Graveside services for Dennis R. Beltz, 72, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Zion Lutheran (Wedekind) Cemetery in rural Lindsay. The Rev. Chris Phelps will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 73 of Newman Grove and the Air Force Honor Guard.

Payne Haberer

Payne Haberer

WAUSA — Services for Payne Haberer, 2-year-old son of Chris and Heidi Haberer of Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. The Rev. Amanda Talley and Dick Bloomquist will officiate. Burial will be in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.

Ruby Wayman

Ruby Wayman

O’NEILL — Services for Ruby C. Wayman, 90, O’Neill, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the First United Methodist Church in O’Neill with the Rev. Bob Wynn officiating. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Biglin’s Mortuary in…

Dennis and Ramona Podliska

Dennis and Ramona Podliska

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Dennis R. Podliska, 82, and Ramona K. Podliska, 80, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk and Newman Grove, will be at 10 a.m. Monday Aug. 22, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Leanne Masters will officiate with burial in Iowa Valley Cemeter…

Alice Radenz

Alice Radenz

NORFOLK — Services for Alice M. Radenz, 84, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will be officiating. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel …

Marjorie Bowman

Marjorie Bowman

A celebration of life for Marjorie A. Bowman, 82, formerly of Norfolk, will be at a later date. Burial will be in the Veterans Cemetery near Van Meter, Iowa.

Allen Jessen

Allen Jessen

NORFOLK — Services for Allen H. Jessen, 75, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Allen Jessen died Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, near Dwight as the result of a car accident.

Dennis and Ramona Podliska

Dennis and Ramona Podliska

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Dennis R. Podliska, 82, and Ramona K. Podliska, 80, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk and Newman Grove, will be at 10 a.m. Monday Aug. 22, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Leanne Masters will officiate with burial in Iowa Valley Cemeter…

Mary Glass

Mary Glass

WAYNE — Services for Mary A. Glass, 87, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Mary Glass died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at her residence at Kinship Pointe in Wayne.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara