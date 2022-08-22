ALBION — Services for Iver G. Bygland, 94, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Immanuel-Zion (South Branch) Church, 1726 310th Ave., in rural Albion. Vicar Elizabeth Goehring and the Rev. Terry Larson will officiate. Burial will be in South Branch Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Levander Funeral Home in Albion.
1928-2022
Iver Bygland passed away Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Boone County Health Center surrounded by family.
Iver George Bygland was born on April 9, 1928, in rural Albion to Iver S. and Tillie (Tisthammer)Bygland. He was baptized in May 1928 by Pastor Turmo and confirmed in 1941 at Immanuel Zion Lutheran. Iver was a proud first generation Norwegian. His mother, Tillie, emigrated from Nordfjord, Norway, and father Iver emigrated from Brunkeberg, Norway.
Iver attended School District 57 through eighth grade and graduated from Albion High School in 1945. After graduation, he farmed with his father, Iver, and brother Stephen.
Iver was united in marriage to Darlene Elizabeth Claus on Nov. 6, 1949, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Green Garden, in rural Madison. The couple resided and farmed in the South Branch area except for two years, 1957-58, when they lived in Mount Vernon, Wash.
Iver was involved in a life-altering farm accident on Feb. 14, 1985. He endured several surgeries and continued on with a zest for life.
Iver and Darlene retired and moved into Albion in 1994. He continued a hobby of woodworking and selling his work at local craft shows. His garage shop was the place to find him working on mechanical parts, woodworking, listening to polka music or getting the lawn mower out to mow. Iver enjoyed traveling, especially a trip that he and Darlene took to Israel in 1999 to celebrate their 50th anniversary. They traveled extensively with friends and family enjoying each adventure.
He served on church council, cemetery board, District 57 school board, Boone County Hospital Board and the Good Samaritan Estates Wolf Home Board.
Iver’s family was very important to him. He always looked forward to “Friday nights” social gatherings with his family where many laughs were shared.
He is survived by sons Iver Steve (Raelynn) Bygland, Greg (Ginger) Bygland, all of Albion, and Jim (Connie) Bygland of Tulsa, Okla.; son-in-law Doug Orender of Albion; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John and Vernell Claus; grandchildren: Erin (Paul) Nelson of Omaha, Kyle (Lauren) Bygland of Cary, N.C., Lauren (Ricky) Garver of Yukon Okla., Brent (Ashley) Bygland, Craig (Jennifer) Bygland, all of Albion, Megan Bygland of Omaha, Justin (Sara) Gunden of Lake Oswego Ore., Jordon Gunden of Pigeon Mich., and Allison Bygland of Tulsa, Okla.; and great-grandchildren: Ava, Adalyn, Ivy Nelson; Iver, Ivan and Irwin Bygland; Henry and Brooks Bygland; Max Bygland; and Jack Gunden.
Preceding him in death were his parents; spouse Darlene; daughter Sandra Orender; infant daughter, Susan Kay; brothers and sister-in-law, John, Stephen and Edna Bygland; sisters and brothers-in-law, Gunhild, Agnes and Pershing Kettelson; Gladys and Doug Freeman, Cora and Dale Larson and Irene and Duane Gladem.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.