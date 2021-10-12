You have permission to edit this article.
Ivan Tikluk

LINDY — Graveside services for Ivan Tikluk, 2-month-old son of Nellie Tikluk and Uriah Torrez of Sioux City, were Tuesday, Oct 12, at Holy Faith Cemetery in Lindy. Rick Thomas officiated.

Ivan Tikluk died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara is in charge of arrangements.

Hazel Bermel

Hazel Bermel

RANDOLPH — Services for Hazel K. Bermel, 90, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Linda E. Mohr will officiate. Burial will be in the Coleridge City Cemetery in Coleridge.

Chris Hansen

Chris Hansen

TILDEN — Services for Chris E. Hansen, 60, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial at a later date.

Daniel Vrtiska Sr.

CLEARWATER — Services for Daniel Vrtiska Sr., 79, Tucson, Ariz., will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Clearwater. The Rev. John Norman will officiate. Burial will be in Clearwater Cemetery in Clearwater.

Barbara Harrom

Barbara Harrom

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Barbara Harrom, 86, Bloomfield, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Roger Olson

Roger Olson

PIERCE — A celebration of life for Roger C. Olson, 68, Pierce, will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Roger’s farm, located at 55567 851 Road, in Pierce. Private inurnment will be at a later date in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Mary Nelson

Mary Nelson

ALBION — Services for Mary E. Nelson, 96, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Carolann Hopcke will officiate. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery.

Steven Woockman

Steven Woockman

Services for Steven Woockman, 67, Huron, S.D., will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Huron Christian Church in Huron. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at the Hartington Cemetery in Hartington.

Joel Wilson

Joel Wilson

BELLEVUE — Services for Joel C. “J.C.” Wilson, 39, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Golden Hills Seventh Day Adventist Church. 3005 Golden Blvd., in Bellevue. Burial will be in the Bellevue Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

