Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east
central, northeast and southeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities, and those
without air conditioning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Near record to record heat is expected
across the region starting this weekend. Excessive heat may
persist for a week or more. Some notable records that may be
broken are in Lincoln on Saturday where the forecast high is 102
degrees and the current record is 100 degrees set in 1962, and
in Norfolk on Monday where the forecast high is 101 degrees and
the current records is 100 degrees set in 1914.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Ivan Beller

Ivan Beller

HUMPHREY — Ivan J. Beller, 87, Norfolk, died Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at Norfolk Veterans Home.

Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey with the Rev. Stan Schmit officiating. Burial with military honors will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday with a 7 p.m. vigil service at the church and will continue on Saturday from 12:30 p.m. until service time, also at the church.

Duesman Funeral Chapel in Humphrey is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials can be directed to St. Francis Church or Sacred Heart Church.

1936-2023

Ivan was born on the farm near St. Bernard to Stanley and Clara (Boesch) Beller on March 31, 1936. Ivan grew up on a farm near Humphrey and attended St. Francis Catholic School, graduating in 1954.

He joined the U.S. Army on Oct. 29, 1954, and was honorably discharged on Oct. 26, 1956. He then farmed for two years with his father.

In 1969, he and his brother-in-law, Ken Backes, purchased Sands Implement, a farm equipment dealership and renamed it Beller and Backes Inc., which they owned and operated for the next 50 years. Ivan was on the Madison County Bank board of directors for over 30 years.

Ivan married his high school sweetheart, Carlene Van Dyke, on June 14, 1958, in Fremont, and they recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. To this union, four children were born. The family enjoyed boating and camping for many, many years. In 1999, Ivan and Carlene began spending the winter months in Mesa, Ariz., where they enjoyed meeting new friends and spending time with Ivan’s brother and Carlene’s sister.

Ivan was a Humphrey community leader and small-town advocate and was active with St. Francis Church and School and Sacred Heart Church in Norfolk after their move there in 2004. His Catholic faith was very important to him as he went to daily Mass for years and years.

He had a contagious laugh and a great personality, if you met him you loved him. He will be missed by many.

Ivan was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Tommy and Joseph.

He is survived by his spouse, Carlene of Norfolk; children Gary (Mary) of Omaha, Marcia Mack of Lincoln, Jeff (Karla) of Norfolk, Mike (Katie) of Dayton, Ohio; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; brothers Dan (Susan) of Meza, Ron (Wanda) of Ottumwa, Iowa, Randy (Susie) of Omaha; and sister Jane (Ken) Backes of Humphrey.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.

C. Dale Carter

C. Dale Carter

BATTLE CREEK — Services for C. Dale Carter, 87, Battle Creek, will be at a later date. Private inurnment will be in the Union Cemetery in Battle Creek.

Dewayne Voborny

Dewayne Voborny

NELIGH — Services for Dewayne R. Voborny, 85, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Neligh. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial in the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars…

Eldon Mundorf

Eldon Mundorf

NORFOLK — Services for Eldon G. Mundorf, 91, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Public graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Valentine.

Frederick Temme

Frederick Temme

WAYNE — Services for Frederick A. “Fritz” Temme, 93, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial with military rites will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Marge Miller

Marge Miller

HARTINGTON — Marge R. Miller, 94, Hartington, died Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton. Services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

Dorothy Lambert

Dorothy Lambert

EWING — Services for Dorothy Lambert, 94, rural Ewing, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Bethany Presbyterian Church in rural Ewing. Burial will be in the Valley View Cemetery.

Jan Claussen

Jan Claussen

WAYNE — Memorial services for Jan Claussen, 84, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne.

Patric Brechbill

Patric Brechbill

STANTON — Services for Patric D. Brechbill, 58, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton.

Edward Boyle

Edward Boyle

O’NEILL — Services for Edward J. Boyle, 93, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery with military rites by the O’Neill American Legion Post 93.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

