Ivan Beller

HUMPHREY — Ivan J. Beller, 87, Norfolk, died Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at Norfolk Veterans Home.
Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey with the Rev. Stan Schmit officiating. Burial with military honors will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday with a 7 p.m. vigil service at the church and will continue on Saturday from 12:30 p.m. until service time, also at the church.
Duesman Funeral Chapel in Humphrey is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials can be directed to St. Francis Church or Sacred Heart Church.
1936-2023
Ivan was born on the farm near St. Bernard to Stanley and Clara (Boesch) Beller on March 31, 1936. Ivan grew up on a farm near Humphrey and attended St. Francis Catholic School, graduating in 1954.
He joined the U.S. Army on Oct. 29, 1954, and was honorably discharged on Oct. 26, 1956. He then farmed for two years with his father.
In 1969, he and his brother-in-law, Ken Backes, purchased Sands Implement, a farm equipment dealership and renamed it Beller and Backes Inc., which they owned and operated for the next 50 years. Ivan was on the Madison County Bank board of directors for over 30 years.
Ivan married his high school sweetheart, Carlene Van Dyke, on June 14, 1958, in Fremont, and they recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. To this union, four children were born. The family enjoyed boating and camping for many, many years. In 1999, Ivan and Carlene began spending the winter months in Mesa, Ariz., where they enjoyed meeting new friends and spending time with Ivan’s brother and Carlene’s sister.
Ivan was a Humphrey community leader and small-town advocate and was active with St. Francis Church and School and Sacred Heart Church in Norfolk after their move there in 2004. His Catholic faith was very important to him as he went to daily Mass for years and years.
He had a contagious laugh and a great personality, if you met him you loved him. He will be missed by many.
Ivan was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Tommy and Joseph.
He is survived by his spouse, Carlene of Norfolk; children Gary (Mary) of Omaha, Marcia Mack of Lincoln, Jeff (Karla) of Norfolk, Mike (Katie) of Dayton, Ohio; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; brothers Dan (Susan) of Meza, Ron (Wanda) of Ottumwa, Iowa, Randy (Susie) of Omaha; and sister Jane (Ken) Backes of Humphrey.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.