LINDSAY — Memorial services for Ivan “Ike” Arlt, 73, of Humphrey will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. He donated his body to science through the Nebraska Anatomical Board. Duesman Funeral Chapel of Humphrey is in charge of the arrangements.
Ivan Arlt died Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at his home in Humphrey.
1949-2023
Ike was born Aug. 27, 1949, at Kruse Maternity Home in Humphrey to Joseph “Duke” and Rose (Jaixen) Arlt. On July 3, 1969, Ike was united in marriage to Susie Van Ackeren at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton. They made their home in Lindsay for 15 years before moving to the family farm near Humphrey.
Ike enjoyed all aspects of life — family, friends, sports, traveling, community clubs and associations. During his lifetime, he was involved with farming, owned a butcher shop and worked at Lindsay Manufacturing. Ike was on the board of managers for the Platte County Agricultural Society for 12 years and was a volunteer on the Lindsay and Humphrey volunteer Fire and rescue departments. If you were ever looking for Ike, you would find him on the golf course with a smirk on his face and if you were lucky, he would share with you one of his humorous one liners.
Ike is survived by his spouse, Susie Arlt of Humphrey; daughter Tonya (Michele) Garman of Spokane, Wash., grandchildren Noah, Ryan and Ashley; son John (Heather) Arlt of St. Charles, Mo., grandchildren Sarah, Katie and Conner; son Josh Arlt of Humphrey, grandchild Kira; siblings Delores (Dave) Wiese, Eunice (Fred) Ramaekers, Ron (Donna) Arlt, LeRoy (Nancy) Arltand Dave (Marge) Arlt; and many nieces and nephews.
Ike was preceded in death by parents Joseph and Rose Arlt; sister Constance Jean Arlt; and brother Richard Arlt.
