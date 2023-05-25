Ivan Anderson

LINCOLN — Ivan D. Anderson, 73, Lincoln, died on Monday, May 22, 2023.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, May 26, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Lincoln. The Rev. Tobi White will officiate.
At the request of the Anderson family, there will be no public visitation. Ivan’s wishes were for cremation.
Memorials are suggested to the church or to the Capital Humane Society.
Mr. Anderson was born Sept. 23, 1949, to Kenneth and Ilene (Gunzenhauser) Anderson in Pawnee City. Ivan worked for Speedway Motors in fiberglass production.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his spouse, Sandra; children Eric (Kristen) Anderson, Nikki (Shane) Krause and Heidi (Matthew) O’Connell; grandchildren Emma and Daniel Krause, Katie and Mary O’Connell; brothers David (Jana) Anderson and Keith (Joan) Anderson; and many nieces and nephews.
