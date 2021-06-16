Iva Schultz

NORFOLK — Services for Iva M. Schultz, 94, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 18, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Home for Funerals, 1203 W. Norfolk Ave., in Norfolk.
She died Sunday, June 13, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
Iva Mae was born Dec. 7, 1926, in Burke, S.D., to Michael and Laura (Gnirk) Wiedeman. She was the sixth of 10 children. She graduated from Gregory High School.
On Feb. 23, 1947, she married Harold A. Schultz at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in February 2017. They were blessed with four children: Charlene, Myra, Steven and Randy.
Iva worked at the Norfolk Regional Center as an aide and in her later years at Dale Electronics. After she retired, the couple spent their winters in Mission, Texas.
She is survived by her daughters, Charlene (Doug) Loughrey and Myra Schultz, both of Norfolk; a son, Steven (Deb) Schultz of Gilbert, Ariz.; a daughter-in-law, Ramona Schultz of Norfolk; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Lorraine Jones of California; and sisters-in-law Norma Wiedeman of Gilroy, Calif., and Doris Wiedeman of Dodge.
Iva was preceded in death by her spouse, Harold, in March 2017; her son, Randy in April 2019; brothers Lyle, Elmer, Ray, Edwin and Wayne; and sisters Arlene, Eunice and Edna.
