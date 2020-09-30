Isolde Cutshall

NORFOLK — Private services for Isolde N. Cutshall, 95, Norfolk, will be at a later date.
1925-2020
Isolde Norma Cutshall was born Jan. 14, 1925, to George B. and Grace B. (Benton) Miller near Big Springs. She died peacefully in her sleep Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at the Norfolk Veteran’s Home.
She is survived by her spouse of 72 years, Dr. Roger A. Cutshall; sons Herbert James II, Jon Spencer and Roger G.; a daughter, Julie; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
It is her family’s hope that you will take a moment and recall a pleasant memory of Isolde. A special thank you goes out to the wonderful Norfolk Veterans Home staff that cared for and loved Isolde during the restrictive challenging times of coronavirus.
