NORFOLK — Services for Isaac A. Reeves, 24, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Deacon Terry Price will officiate.
Visitation with family will begin an hour prior to services at the chapel.
Isaac Reeves died Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Omaha at the Nebraska Medical Center.
1998-2022
The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.
Isaac Allan was born June 13, 1998, in Uvalde, Texas, to Odilia Ybarra and Richard Reeves Jr. When he was 6, he moved to Norfolk, where he attended school.
Isaac was very busy and had many friends growing up. He was kind-hearted, energetic and a loyal friend who would always stand up to bullies. His best friends were Antonio Aguilar and Jeff Stahl.
Isaac enjoyed baking and watching movies with his sister, Samantha, and was inseparable with his brother, Manuel. He was also a fitness enthusiast and worked out frequently. He loved his Nana and Tia very much.
Isaac is survived by his mother and bonus father, Odilia Ybarra and Oscar Aparicio of Norfolk; father Richard Reeves Jr. of Arlington, Texas; bonus mother Monica (Victor Cortez Jr.) Davis-Cortez of Arlington, Texas; brother Manuel Reeves of Norfolk; sisters Samantha Aparicio of Norfolk and Juliahna and Marcella Reeves of Arlington, Texas; bonus brothers Danny and Adriel Aparicio of Norfolk; bonus sisters Venessa and Delicia Garcia of Arlington, Texas; grandmother Luz R. Ybarra; grandmother Elizabeth Nieto; aunt Delia Ybarra; uncle Jose Daniel Ybarra; uncle Daniel DeLeon; grandfather Richard Reeves Sr.; aunt Renea Reeves; many cousins, a niece, a nephew and an abundance of family in Texas.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Cristina and Jose Ybarra Sr.; a grandfather, Jose Ybarra Jr.; and bonus grandmother Judy Davis.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.