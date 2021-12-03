NORFOLK — Memorial services for Irvin C. Paulsen, 78, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Shepherd of Peace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Jason Schulz will officiate. Private family burial will be held at a later date.
Visitation will 4-7 p.m. Friday at the church. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Irvin Paulsen died Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at the Stanton Health Center.
1943-2021
Irvin was born Feb. 16, 1943, in Stanton to Fred and Lucille (Heinold) Paulsen. He attended Stanton schools growing up and then later Norfolk Junior High. He graduated from Norfolk Senior High School and then attended Norfolk Junior College and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Irvin married Linda Streeter in Norfolk in 1963, and to this union were born Matt, Tina and Barbara. They later divorced. Irvin later married Suellen Rasp on Nov. 22, 1986, in York.
Throughout Irvin’s life he lived in the Norfolk area, York, Carson City Nevada, and then later back to Norfolk after he retired. Irvin worked for Sherwood Medical, Lindsay Manufacturing and City of Sparks Water/Waste Treatment Plant in Nevada where he retired.
Irvin enjoyed square dancing, Sci-Fi movies, comic books, traveling, and Nebraska Cornhusker football. Irvin was a member of Shepherd of Peace Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
Survivors include his wife, Suellen “Sue” Paulsen of Norfolk; son Matt (Lynn) Paulsen of Battle Creek; daughters Tina (Eric) Stone of Norfolk and Barbara Suckstorf of Sioux Falls, S.D.; brother Virgil (Allison) Paulsen of Iowa; five grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Lucille Salmons and Marcella Kaser; and three brothers, Mervin, Louie and Donald.
Organist for the service will be Marie Maas. The family requests that memorials be made to the Furbaby Rescue Midwest, P.O. Box 131, Norfolk, NE 68702.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.