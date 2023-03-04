PIERCE — Services for Irma E. O’Neal, 90, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. Irma O’Neal died Friday, March 3, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
TILDEN — Services for Joyce Roewert, 91, of Tilden are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
HARTINGTON — A celebration of life for Helen M. (Harris) Marx, 84, of Wynot, is being planned for late spring or summer and will be announced at a later date. Helen’s wishes were to donate her body to the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wint…
SPENCER — Services for Mary Jane Stewart, 87, Lynch, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Mary Jane Stewart died Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Martin P. “Marty” Wagner, 65, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Ray Wilke will officiate. There is no burial planned at this time.
ALBION — Marjorie I. Briese, 92, Albion, died Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Boone County Health Center.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Fred L. Bader, 74, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
Memorial services for Gene L. Lavender, 94, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church, 16835 US 371 in Minden, La.
CLARKSON — Marjorie Kotalik, 86, Madison, died Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Arbor Care Center-Countryside in Madison.