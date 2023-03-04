 Skip to main content
Irma O’Neal

PIERCE — Services for Irma E. O’Neal, 90, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. Irma O’Neal died Friday, March 3, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.

In other news

TILDEN — Services for Joyce Roewert, 91, of Tilden are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.

HARTINGTON — A celebration of life for Helen M. (Harris) Marx, 84, of Wynot, is being planned for late spring or summer and will be announced at a later date. Helen’s wishes were to donate her body to the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wint…

SPENCER — Services for Mary Jane Stewart, 87, Lynch, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Mary Jane Stewart died Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Martin P. “Marty” Wagner, 65, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Ray Wilke will officiate. There is no burial planned at this time.

HARTINGTON — Helen Marx, 84, Wynot, died Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at her residence.

ALBION — Marjorie I. Briese, 92, Albion, died Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Boone County Health Center.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Fred L. Bader, 74, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Memorial services for Gene L. Lavender, 94, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church, 16835 US 371 in Minden, La.

CLARKSON — Marjorie Kotalik, 86, Madison, died Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Arbor Care Center-Countryside in Madison.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

