PIERCE — Services for Irma E. O’Neal, 90, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 10, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Pierce. The Rev. Jacob Tuma will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Irma O’Neal died Friday, March 3, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
1932-2023
Irma O’Neal was born on July 29, 1932, in Pierce to Lawrence and Alma (Strelow) Koehler. She was baptized on Aug. 14, 1932, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Pierce and was confirmed on March 25, 1945, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. She attended grade school at District 70 and Zion Lutheran Parochial School in Pierce. She graduated from Pierce High School in 1949.
On Feb. 17, 1950, she married Lloyd O’Neal at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pierce. Irma grew up in Pierce and worked at Rudy IGA from 1961 to 1982, then the Pierce County Superintendent’s office from 1982 to 1989, and also the Pierce County Clerk of District Court Deputy from 1989 until her retirement in 2005.
She enjoyed attending her family’s activities, bowling, Joy Circle at St. John’s, flowers, gardening and canning.
Survivors include her children, Peggy (Steve) Wragge, Sharon (Joe) Hoppe, Jean (Ron) Woslager, all of Pierce, and Jim O’Neal of Omaha; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Alma; spouse Lloyd; daughter Sandra O’Neal; a grandson in infancy; and two brothers, Marvin and Dale.
Recorded songs for the service will be “How Great Thou Art,” “Beautiful Savior” and “In The Hour Of Trial.” Casketbearers will be Todd Wragge, Jared Wragge, C.J. Woslager, Brett Woslager, Corey Woslager and Clay Silhacek.
Honorary casketbearers will be Candy Ryan, Tracy Zamora, Angie Flesner, Lisa Weber and Kaity Houdek.
The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook page. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.