Iris Dinkel

NORFOLK — Private family rosary and Mass for Iris P. Dinkel, 88, of Norfolk will be Saturday, April 4, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Howells. The Rev. Stan Schmit will officiate.
Burial will be in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Howells. Home for Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
She died Monday, March 30, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
Iris was born on Oct. 26, 1931, in Cuming County, the daughter of Robert and Katherine (Peitzmeier) Doernemann. She was raised on the family farm and went to school in Aloys. After completing her education, Iris was employed at St. Frances Hospital in West Point.
On Aug. 8, 1955, Iris married Joseph Dvorak in Aloys. The couple farmed south of Howells. They were blessed with one son, David. Iris enjoyed the outdoors where she tended to her garden and flowers. She also enjoyed cooking, baking and canning produce from her garden.
Joseph passed away on Jan. 19, 1993. Following his death, Iris moved to Norfolk. Iris spent a lot of her time at the Norfolk Senior Center where she enjoyed her friends, playing cards, crafts, dancing, square dancing and bingo.
Iris married Lowell Dinkel on March 24, 2001. He passed away in 2006.
Iris helped babysit and was a very special person to Brittany, Bradley and Nicholas Kelberlau. She was “Auntie Iris” to them.
Iris is survived by her son, David of Howells; a very special niece, Shirley (Robert) Kelberlau of Norfolk; her sister, Lorene Girardot of Omaha; sister-in-law Beatrice Doernemann of West Point; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; sisters LaVina (Lawrence) Steffensmeier and Gladys (Leonard) Kreikemeier; brother Delwyn Doernemann; and brother-in-law Clifford Girardot.
Iris was loved and will be greatly missed.