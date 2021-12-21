You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Irene Wortmann

Irene Wortmann

HARTINGTON — Services for Irene M. Wortmann, 98, of Hartington will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Visitation will 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue Thursday one hour prior to services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

Irene Wortmann died Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.

1923-2021

Irene Mary Wortmann was born April 23, 1923, to Stephen and Rosina (Becker) Klug in St. Helena. She grew up on a farm near St. Helena and attended St. Mary’s School until the eighth grade. She then continued to live on the farm. Irene received the sacraments at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Helena.

Irene married Francis Wortmann on June 23, 1948, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Helena. After their marriage, they lived on the Anton Wortmann farm place for 40 years until May 1988 when they moved to their new home in Hartington. They then attended Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

Irene was a member of the Christian Mothers, Catholic Daughters, Catholic Order of Foresters in Bow Valley and the Holy Trinity Guild. She was also a 4-H leader and had a Holy Hour of Adoration since moving to Hartington. Irene enjoyed doing house work, cooking and baking for her family and friends. For many years, she sewed baby quilts for the missions. She also volunteered at the senior center and enjoyed gardening and flowers.

Irene is survived by 10 children, Charles (Tina) Wortmann of Lincoln, Anthony (Mary) Wortmann of Stanton, Ronald (Danette) Wortmann of Hartington, Sharon (Perry) Klein of Hot Springs, S.D., Charlotte (David) Reifert of Norfolk , Frederick (Lori Munter) Wortmann of Norfolk, Geralda (Richard) Heikes of Hartington, Joseph (Sue) Wortmann of Raymond, Susan (Dan) Thomas of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Randall (Marla) Wortmann of Hartington; son-in-law Glen Kreikemeier of Dodge; daughter-in-law Carol Wortmann of Naples, Fla.; 36 grandchildren; 55 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; a sister, Mildred Sternhagen of Tabor, S.D,.; and a sister-in-law, Doris Klug of St. Helena.

Irene was preceded in death by her spouse, Francis on April 26, 2020; her parents; a son, David; a daughter, Rose Kreikemeier; granddaughter, Ronni Kreikemeier; a daughter-in-law, Connie Wortmann; brothers Edwin, Marcus, Gerald, Victor, Roman, Edward and Andrew; and sister Anna Mary Filips.

Pallbearers will be her sons, Charles Wortmann, Anthony Wortmann, Ronald Wortmann, Frederick Wortmann, Joseph Wortmann and Randall Wortmann. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-granddaughter.

Tags

In other news

Patricia Starman

Patricia Starman

ELGIN — Services for Patricia L. “Pat” Starman, 89, of Elgin are pending with Levander Funeral Home of Elgin.

Donna James

Donna James

NORFOLK — Services for Donna M. James, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at the First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.

Erwin Michaelsen

Erwin Michaelsen

NORFOLK — Private graveside services for Erwin L. Michaelsen, 99, Norfolk, were Friday, Dec. 17, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Betty Crawford

Betty Crawford

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Betty J. Crawford, 64, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate.

Sharron Arens

Sharron Arens

CROFTON — Services for Sharron T. Arens, 81, of Madison, formerly of Crofton, are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.

Marie Hansen

Marie Hansen

ATKINSON — Services for Marie E. Hansen, 91, of Atkinson will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at the Presbyterian Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.

Greta Smith

Greta Smith

WAYNE — Services for Greta L. Smith, 39, of Wayne are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Scott Dvorak

Scott Dvorak

PIERCE — Services for Scott Dvorak, 58, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Tim Forget and Deacon Doug Tunink will officiate. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.

Steven Stortz

Steven Stortz

NORFOLK — Services for Steven Stortz, 57, of Hampton, Iowa, formerly of Norfolk, are pending at the Home for Funerals.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara