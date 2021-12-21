HARTINGTON — Services for Irene M. Wortmann, 98, of Hartington will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue Thursday one hour prior to services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Irene Wortmann died Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
1923-2021
Irene Mary Wortmann was born April 23, 1923, to Stephen and Rosina (Becker) Klug in St. Helena. She grew up on a farm near St. Helena and attended St. Mary’s School until the eighth grade. She then continued to live on the farm. Irene received the sacraments at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Helena.
Irene married Francis Wortmann on June 23, 1948, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Helena. After their marriage, they lived on the Anton Wortmann farm place for 40 years until May 1988 when they moved to their new home in Hartington. They then attended Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Irene was a member of the Christian Mothers, Catholic Daughters, Catholic Order of Foresters in Bow Valley and the Holy Trinity Guild. She was also a 4-H leader and had a Holy Hour of Adoration since moving to Hartington. Irene enjoyed doing house work, cooking and baking for her family and friends. For many years, she sewed baby quilts for the missions. She also volunteered at the senior center and enjoyed gardening and flowers.
Irene is survived by 10 children, Charles (Tina) Wortmann of Lincoln, Anthony (Mary) Wortmann of Stanton, Ronald (Danette) Wortmann of Hartington, Sharon (Perry) Klein of Hot Springs, S.D., Charlotte (David) Reifert of Norfolk , Frederick (Lori Munter) Wortmann of Norfolk, Geralda (Richard) Heikes of Hartington, Joseph (Sue) Wortmann of Raymond, Susan (Dan) Thomas of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Randall (Marla) Wortmann of Hartington; son-in-law Glen Kreikemeier of Dodge; daughter-in-law Carol Wortmann of Naples, Fla.; 36 grandchildren; 55 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; a sister, Mildred Sternhagen of Tabor, S.D,.; and a sister-in-law, Doris Klug of St. Helena.
Irene was preceded in death by her spouse, Francis on April 26, 2020; her parents; a son, David; a daughter, Rose Kreikemeier; granddaughter, Ronni Kreikemeier; a daughter-in-law, Connie Wortmann; brothers Edwin, Marcus, Gerald, Victor, Roman, Edward and Andrew; and sister Anna Mary Filips.
Pallbearers will be her sons, Charles Wortmann, Anthony Wortmann, Ronald Wortmann, Frederick Wortmann, Joseph Wortmann and Randall Wortmann. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-granddaughter.