NIOBRARA — Services for Irene Moody, 97, Niobrara, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, at Niobrara Presbyterian Church in Niobrara. The Rev. Martha Atkins will officiate with burial in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara is in charge of arrangements.

Irene Mae (Havranek) Moody was born May 17, 1923, to William and Libby (Soukup) Havranek and passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Alpine Village in Verdigre. She was born on a farm overlooking the Missouri River in Boyd County, the second of five children.

As a child, Irene attended Pleasant View Country School with her brothers and sisters a mile from their home, sometimes riding a horse. She learned to dance when she attended dances with her family. Since country school only lasted until 10th grade, Irene then moved to Lynch and worked at a grocery store clerking, testing cream and candling eggs. She also worked for a young couple and helped with their children. This couple happened to be the parents of Ralph Moody.

Since World War II was eminent, Ralph joined the Air Force and was stationed in San Antonio, Texas. Irene soon followed, and they were married on Dec. 6, 1941, in the courthouse right across from the Alamo. The next day, Pearl Harbor was bombed. Irene worked in a drug store in San Antonio and also helped a major’s spouse with household duties on the base.

While in Texas, their first daughter was born.

After the war, Irene and Ralph moved back to Nebraska to farm, where their only son was born. A job opportunity arose in Hartington, the birthplace of their last two daughters, where their association with Ford Motor Company began. This took them to Osmond, where Irene and her children were baptized in the Presbyterian Church, and finally to Niobrara, where they purchased a Ford Dealership in 1955.

Irene was a great cook. She always made extra so everyone could take home leftovers. Her specialties were fried chicken, creamed peas and chicken and noodles.

Irene sewed clothes for her children, helped with school activities and traveled to sports games. Irene and Ralph took their family on vacations, always sleeping in a tent. She started working as a bookkeeper/secretary at Moody Motor in 1963 and continued until she retired in 2000.

Irene and Ralph enjoyed dancing most Saturday nights, and they traveled with many of their friends.

Irene was a member of the Presbyterian Church, where she was an elder, the American Legion Auxiliary and served on the school board for Niobrara Public Schools.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Ralph in 2005; a son-in-law, Tom Farrar; and her siblings, Raymond Havranek, Leonard Havranek, Wilma Jean Samelson and Evelyn Fish.

She is survived by her children, Barbara Farrar of Niobrara, Gary (Carolyn) Moody of Niobrara, Beverly (LaVerne) Cameron of Running Water, S.D., and Jennifer (Larry) Olson of Beresford, S.D.; grandchildren: Tim (Annie) Farrar, Patricia Farrar (Brad) Lewis, Natalie (Brian) Tighe, Matthew (Stephanie) Moody, Brad (Tina) Cameron, Angie (Jimmy) Henderson, Chris (dear friend Amber Babutzke) Cameron, Jeff (Heidi) Olson and Brian (Amy) Olson; great-grandchildren: Ben Polston, TJ (Jessica) Farrar, Brittany (Jason) Frisch, Brooke (Cody) Schaecher, Tyler and Joselyn Lewis, Nathan, Madison and Brennan Wragge, Kassidy (Coltin) Brokaw, Gage and Gannon Tighe, Kiera, Kellen and Layten Moody, Brady and Madisyn Cameron, Owen, Cameron and Cora Henderson, Jessica Olson (fiancé Matt Storo), Kyle (Kelstin) Olson and Megan Olson (dear friend Andrew Cross); and great-great-grandchildren: Sofia and Tommy Farrar, Brody, Calan, and Lucy Frisch, Olivia, Zachary, Ashlynn, Parker, Atley, Wesson, Lane Olson, Berkley and Doxon Storo and Everett Brokaw.

She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Audrey Havranek of Lynch, Vera Moody of Sioux City and Patty Fuhrer of Mesa, Ariz.; and many nieces and nephews.

