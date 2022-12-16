WINSIDE — Services For Irene M. Meyer Fork, 91, of Winside will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Winside. Burial will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Winside. Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
Irene Meyer Fork died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
1930-2022
Irene Mary-Aldina Meyer Fork was born Dec. 31, 1930, in New Haven, Mo., to Henry and Anna (Deppermann) Walkenhorst. She attended school in New Haven through the eighth grade, where she then worked in a factory until meeting her spouse, Adolph Meyer. They were united in marriage on April 25, 1948, and together farmed near New Haven until 1954.
The couple moved to Nebraska and bought a farm near Winside and farmed until Adolph’s death in 1985. Irene resided at her farm until 1989. In 1992, Irene was married to Ed Fork until his death in 2009.
Irene was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, ladies aid, Center Circle, Busy Bees and 4-H leader for Helping Hands. She enjoyed her time quilting in ladies aid, putting puzzles together, word search puzzles and a good game of rummy. She also loved watching game shows and Hallmark movies. But most of all, Irene cherished her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Irene is survived by her children, Harold (Donna) Meyer of Washington, Mo., Elaine Meyer and special friend Lloyd Wragge of Norfolk, Lori (Pete) Wylie of Winside, June (Rick) Bowers of Winside, Larry (Kathy) Meyer of Winside, Lonnie (Wilma) Fork of Carroll and Linda (Steve) Uthe of Las Vegas; along with 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents; and spouses Adolph in 1985 and Ed in 2009.
Memorials may be directed to the Irene’s family for later designation.