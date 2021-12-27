NORFOLK — Services for Irene McCoy, 81, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 7 p.m. rosary.
Home for Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
1940-2021
She died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services surrounded by her family.
Irene Doll McCoy was born Nov. 27, 1940, in Glen Ullin, N.D. She was the second of six children born to Leo and Julia Doll of Glen Ullin. Irene always displayed an independent spirit.
After high school graduation, she attended Mount Marty College in Yankton, where she met Thomas “Tim” McCoy. They married in 1961 and remained married for 60 years.
Irene was a schoolteacher for 41 years. She began teaching in Bow Valley and retired after teaching at Norfolk Catholic Elementary School for 31 years. A colleague noted, “Irene had an impact on her students at a very important time in their lives.” She not only had an impact on her students, but also her family and friends. Her love and pride for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren was second only to her love and devotion to Tim.
Irene loved to travel. She and Tim visited many interesting and tropical places together.
She is survived by her spouse, Thomas “Tim” McCoy; and her three children, Mark and Rebecca (Rahder) McCoy, Timara (McCoy) and Mark Kroeger and Rick and Jodie (Meyer) McCoy. She also is survived by 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents.
