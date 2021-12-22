NORFOLK — Services for Irene N. McCoy, 81, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals.
Irene McCoy died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Steven Stortz, 57, of Hampton, Iowa, formerly of Norfolk, are pending at the Home for Funerals.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Audrey A. Huntley, 79, of Norfolk will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., with the Rev. Rodgers Chishiba officiating.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kathleen J. “Kathy” Bretschneider, 72, of Norfolk, formerly of Pierce, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Gordon Bruce officiating. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date.
WAYNE — Services for Greta L. Smith, 39, of Wayne are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
ALBION — Services for Audrey M. Sueper, 76, of Albion will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at St Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion with Father Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Burial will follow in St. Bernard’s Catholic Cemetery in St. Bernard.
LaVISTA — Services for Bona Jean K. “Bonnie” Schmit, 82, of Osmond will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond with the Rev. Tim Forget officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s cemetery.
EWING — Services for Gloria Dierks, 89, of Ewing will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ewing with burial to follow in the St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery. The Rev. John Norman will officiate.
Marcella (Benne) Droescher, 85, of Orlando, Fla, formerly of Norfolk, passed away Dec.18, 2021, in her home from natural causes.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Eugene A. Carstens, 81, of Norfolk will be held at a later date. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
