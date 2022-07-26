 Skip to main content
Irene Martin

NELIGH — Memorial services for Irene E. Martin, 94, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 29, at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh. The Rev. Norlyn Bartens will officiate. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.

Memorial suggested to Grace Lutheran Church and Antelope Memorial Hospital. Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Irene passed away Sunday morning, July 24, 2022, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.

Irene E. (Magwire) Martin was born March 7, 1928, to Vester and Alma (Matzen) Magwire on the farm southwest of Tilden. She was the eight of 10 children born.

Irene was confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden in 1942. After attending rural school, she moved into town to attend high school in Tilden, graduating with the class of 1946.

Irene was united in marriage to Eugene G. Martin at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden on June 26, 1949. The couple lived in Tilden for a few years before moving to Neligh. In addition to being a housewife and mother, Irene was employed by Hybl Eye Clinic and then at Blackburn Manufacturing for 18 years.

While living in Neligh, Irene was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and was involved with Lutheran Ladies Aid. In 1980, Irene and Gene moved to Lazy River Acres along the Missouri River near Niobrara, where they resided until the flood of 2011 destroyed their home. Most recently she resided at the Willows Assisted Living in Neligh.

Survivors include her sons, Tom and spouse Jeffie Martin of Niobrara and Jerry and spouse Janet Martin of Neligh; a daughter, Linda and spouse Lyle Meis of Neligh; sister-in-law Marilyn Rice and Collette Magwire of Lincoln; eight grandchildren: 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse; her nine brothers and sisters, Ruth (Mike) Qualset, Florence (Emil) Dittrich, Mylan (Millie) Magwire, Raymond (Margaret) Magwire, Marian (Alfred) Lingenfelter, Margaret (Edwin) Pulsen, John (Maxine) Magwire, Dean (Marlene) Magwire and Euna Magwire; great-grandson Braeden Martin; and grandson-in-law Dustin Eddy.

Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com.

