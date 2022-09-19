NIOBRARA — Services for Irene Marshall, 92, Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Irene Marshall died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
In other news
LINCOLN — Services for Shari R. Stonacek, 57, Lincoln, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Christ Lutheran Church, 4325 Sumner St., in Lincoln. The Rev. Luke Schnake will officiate. Graveside services will be at Yankee Hill Cemetery in Lincoln.
FREMONT — Visitation services for Michael W. Daniel, 82, of Fremont, formerly of Hooper, will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. There will be no further services at this time.
HARTINGTON — Memorial services for Donald C. Sidak were 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington with the Rev. Amanda Talley officiating. Burial of his cremated remains were at the Hartington City Cemetery with military rites by the Hartington VFW Post #5283.
NIOBRARA — Services for Gerald “Moe” Motacek, 76, Niobrara, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Jeff Hart will officiate with burial in Alford Cemetery in rural Monowi.
LINCOLN — Services for Shari Renee Stonacek, 57, Lincoln, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Christ Lutheran Church, 4325 Sumner St., in Lincoln. The Rev. Luke Schnake will officiate. A luncheon will follow the service, and a graveside service will immediately follow the luncheon at Y…
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Ruth C. Goodrich, 78, Long Pine, will be at a later date. Ruth Goodrich died Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Brown County Hospital in Ainsworth.
PLAINVIEW — Services for Mervin Johnson, 92, Omaha, formerly of Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Plainview.
PLAINVIEW — Services for Mervin Johnson, 92, Omaha, formerly of Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Plainview.
LINCOLN — Services for Shari R. Stonacek, 57, of Lincoln are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.