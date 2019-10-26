Irene Marks

NORFOLK — Services for Irene A. Marks, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at the Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. David Goehmann will officiate. Burial will be at the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the church in Norfolk.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

1933-2019

Irene passed away surrounded her family on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Irene was born March 5, 1933, in Osmond to Henery and Martha (Hoestje) Kuhl. She attended grade school and high school in Osmond. Irene was baptized on May 14, 1933, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond and confirmed on June 5, 1949, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Plainview.

Irene was a member at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk, where she was active throughout her life in various church groups and activities.

After her education, Irene grew up in rural Osmond and lived in Pierce County while working for the Osmond Hospital. She later moved to Norfolk and worked for Henningsen Foods in Norfolk.

Irene married Duane Marks on March 22, 1956, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Plainview. After marriage, the couple continued living in Norfolk, and Irene worked at the Norfolk Sale Barn. She worked there until the kitchen closed. Irene then worked for Dales Electronics in Norfolk for 15 years until she retired.

Irene enjoyed cross-stitching, bingo, crossword puzzles, playing cards with family and friends and dancing. Irene was proud to have won a trip to Hawaii through Hy-Vee that she enjoyed with her spouse, Duane.

Survivors include her spouse, Duane Marks of Norfolk; her children, Nyla Pedrosa (friend Gary Fletcher) of Lincoln, Cindy (Terry) Rasmussen of Norfolk, Tammy (Ron) Stender of Norfolk, Tom (Vicki) Marks of Norfolk, Lee (Betty) Marks of David City and Lisa (Chris) Kallhoff of Yankton; a son-in-law, David Meinke of Norfolk; 16 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and a sister, Marjorie Dalton of Norfolk.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents, Henery and Martha; a daughter, Susan Meinke; and three sisters, Betty Kuhl, Linda Kuhl and Helen Kuhl.

Casketbearers will be Jeff Meinke, Jason Meinke, Chris Coulter, Justin Pedrosa, Josh Rasmussen, Jake Rasmussen, Nate Stender, Landon Stender, Aaron Marks, Logan Kallhoff and Shannon Marks. Honorary casketbearers will be Miranda Lindstrom, Jodi Treat, McKenzie Kallhoff, Jadie Grashorn, Monica Marks and Mandy Sloan.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

