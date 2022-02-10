 Skip to main content
Irene Lammers

FORDYCE — Service for Irene English Lammers, 88, Hartington, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fordyce. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Fordyce.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil and will resume on Saturday an hour prior to services.

Irene Lammers died Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Majestic Bluffs Care Center in Yankton.

Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is handling arrangements.

Susan Brodhagen

PIERCE — Services for Susan W. “Sue” Brodhagen, 72, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. Susan Brodhagen died Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Cathy Arehart

CREIGHTON — Visitation for Cathy J. Arehart, 57, Creighton, will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.

Betty Quinn

STANTON — Memorial services for Joseph E. and Betty A. Quinn will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at the New England Congregational Church in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate.

John McCarthy

WEST POINT — Private services for John McCarthy, 69, West Point, formerly of Wisner, are being handled by the Minnick Funeral Home in West Point.

Walter Rauss

WAYNE — Services for Walter V. Rauss, 91, Norfolk, formerly of Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial with military rites will be in Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wayne.

Kay Stearns

NELIGH — Memorial service for Kay Stearns, 87, Neligh, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh. The Rev. James O’Kane and Bishop Dendinger will officiate. Inurnment will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Rhonda Harmon

O’NEILL —  Services for Rhonda Harmon, 65, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14, at First Presbyterian Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Linda Lambert will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery. Wes Thompson will officiate.

Alvin Heller

WISNER — Services for Alvin L. Heller, 85, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Alvin Heller died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Franciscan Healthcare in West Point.

Alvin Heller

BEEMER — Services for Alvin L. Heller, 85, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in rural Beemer. The Rev. Robert Mayes will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

