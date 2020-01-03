Irene Gleason

Irene Gleason

PIERCE — Services for Irene K. Gleason, 71, Pierce, will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the United Methodist Church in Pierce. The Rev. Rodgers Chishiba will officiate. Burial will be in the Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce.

She died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at her home.

1948-2019

Irene was born Dec. 8, 1948, in Plainview, to Adolph and Ida (Kyriss) Frank. She graduated from Norfolk High School in 1967 and graduated from Northeast Community College.

She and Gene Gleason were married Oct. 13, 1973, in Randolph by the Rev. A. Winkler.

Irene was a member of the United Methodist Church in Pierce. She served many positions, including Sunday school teacher, board secretary, treasurer and Sunday school superintendent.

Irene worked for Dover Realtors and American Family Insurance before becoming the secretary for the Pierce Elementary School for 26 years.

Irene was a member of United Methodist Women’s, TOPS, Nebraska Realtors Association, NSEA/ESP chairman, Relay for Life team leader and a member of a bowling league.

Irene was very creative and enjoyed cooking, gardening and learning new skills. Her family was her greatest joy.

Irene is survived by her four sons: Benjamin (Chris) Gleason of Palmdale, Calif, Jonathon Gleason of Pierce, E. Dean (Jessica) Gleason of Fort Collins, Colo., and Michael (Jennifer) Gleason of Pierce; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Dorothy (Larry) Denker of Norfolk and Edna (Ken) Wichman of Norfolk.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Betty Dickey; and spouse Gene.

Music will be provided by pianist Shirley Hetrick. Congregational hymns will be “Take Time To Be Holy and “Victory In Jesus.” The recorded hymn will be “I Can Only Imagine.”

Casketbearers will be Michael Gleason, Edward Dean Gleason, Jonathan Gleason, Benjamin Gleason, Johnny Dickey and Mitch Houska.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Helen Langel

NORFOLK — Services for Helen Langel, 86, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Arvyn Neuhaus

NORFOLK — Services for Arvyn Neuhaus, 82, Wakefield, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. He died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Eva Kallhoff

ELGIN — Services for Eva J. Kallhoff, 91, Battle Creek, formerly of Elgin, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. Kevin Vogel and Dennis Wiehn will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

LaVern Caskey

O’NEILL — Services for LaVern Caskey, 89, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Christ Lutheran Church in O’Neill. The Rev. John Nelson will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93.

Garneta Johnson

BASSETT — Services for Garneta J. Johnson, 94, Rose, will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Bassett. Burial will be in the Duff Cemetery near Rose.

Evelyn Kroeger

PLAINVIEW — Services for Evelyn Kroeger, 73, Plainview, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the United Methodist Church in Plainview. Burial will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.

Wanda Brausey

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Wanda A. Brausey, 70, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Inurnment will be at a later date at North Lawn Cemetery in Spencer, Iowa.

Helen Tunink

Helen Tunink

RANDOLPH — Services for Helen Tunink, 89, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Timothy Forget and Doug Tunink will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Lester Mann

Lester Mann

Lester J. Mann, 65, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Dec. 26, 2019, after an extended battle with cancer.

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

