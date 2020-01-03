Irene Gleason

PIERCE — Services for Irene K. Gleason, 71, Pierce, will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the United Methodist Church in Pierce. The Rev. Rodgers Chishiba will officiate. Burial will be in the Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce.
She died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at her home.
1948-2019
Irene was born Dec. 8, 1948, in Plainview, to Adolph and Ida (Kyriss) Frank. She graduated from Norfolk High School in 1967 and graduated from Northeast Community College.
She and Gene Gleason were married Oct. 13, 1973, in Randolph by the Rev. A. Winkler.
Irene was a member of the United Methodist Church in Pierce. She served many positions, including Sunday school teacher, board secretary, treasurer and Sunday school superintendent.
Irene worked for Dover Realtors and American Family Insurance before becoming the secretary for the Pierce Elementary School for 26 years.
Irene was a member of United Methodist Women’s, TOPS, Nebraska Realtors Association, NSEA/ESP chairman, Relay for Life team leader and a member of a bowling league.
Irene was very creative and enjoyed cooking, gardening and learning new skills. Her family was her greatest joy.
Irene is survived by her four sons: Benjamin (Chris) Gleason of Palmdale, Calif, Jonathon Gleason of Pierce, E. Dean (Jessica) Gleason of Fort Collins, Colo., and Michael (Jennifer) Gleason of Pierce; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Dorothy (Larry) Denker of Norfolk and Edna (Ken) Wichman of Norfolk.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Betty Dickey; and spouse Gene.
Music will be provided by pianist Shirley Hetrick. Congregational hymns will be “Take Time To Be Holy and “Victory In Jesus.” The recorded hymn will be “I Can Only Imagine.”
Casketbearers will be Michael Gleason, Edward Dean Gleason, Jonathan Gleason, Benjamin Gleason, Johnny Dickey and Mitch Houska.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.