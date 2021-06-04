Irene Gladem

ALBION — Memorial services for Irene T. Gladem, 95, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, at Immanuel Zion Church South Branch in rural Albion. The Rev. Terry Larson and Vicar Elizabeth Goehring will officiate. Inurnment will be in South Branch Cemetery.
She died Monday, March 1, 2021, in Salina, Kan.
Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of local arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Immanuel Zion Church South Branch or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
1925-2021
Irene T. Gladem was born on June 8, 1925, to Iver and Tillie Bygland in rural Albion. She attended School District 57 and graduated from Albion High School in 1942. After teaching for two years in District 34, Irene joined the U.S. Cadet Nursing Corps and began nurses training at Sioux Valley Hospital School of Nursing, Sioux Falls, S.D. She graduated in 1947 and worked as a registered nurse in Topeka, Kan., Seattle, Wash., Denver, Colo., and Colorado Springs, Colo.
Irene married Martin D. Gladem on Sept. 16, 1951, at Immanuel Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. They had three children, DuAnn, Jim and David. Martin’s career with Holly Sugar was mostly located in Colorado Springs but there were moves to Burlingame, Calif., and Santa Ana, Calif., as well.
Irene resumed her nursing career at the Colorado Springs Day Nursery. Started in the 1920s, this innovative facility was designed to provide daycare for working mothers — long before the time where mothers working outside the home was the norm.
Irene worked at the infirmary for seven years, caring for multiple ill children during her shifts. Irene’s interests were many and varied. She worked hard at creating beauty in a large terraced area of the yard with her gardening skills. She was an accomplished seamstress and tackled many challenging projects, including tents for both her sons. (These projects involved going to the sporting goods store and examining the tent in the display window.) She was very knowledgeable about the history of the Navigator’s Glen Erie and was fascinated with the many features of the historical building.
Irene was very involved at Ascension Lutheran Church in Colorado Springs, teaching Sunday School, participating in Bible studies and the many activities of the women’s group. She was involved in Girl Scouts and was an active community volunteer in Colorado Springs. Her strong interest in genealogy kept her busy researching and developing her family history back many, many generations. She excelled at all types of desserts — cookies, decorated theme cakes and, most especially, pies. Her cherry pies (handpicked cherries from an abundant backyard tree) were amazing.
Martin and Irene were very active members of the Sons of Norway in Colorado Springs. They enjoyed traveling and visited many parts of the world. One trip involved flying on the Concorde to Europe.
In 1995, Irene suffered a devastating stroke which made many of her former activities a challenge. In June 2000, Martin and Irene left their much-loved Colorado Springs home and moved to Presbyterian Manor in Salina, Kan. She was determined to pursue her interests. She authored booklets on both her parents and her mother-in-law and shared her genealogy knowledge with her family. She spent hours on her computer reading about different topics. At the manor, Irene decorated a display case for 15 years. She took this responsibility very seriously and worked hard to have appropriate themes, display items in interesting ways and impart new knowledge to viewers.
Irene was preceded in death by her spouse, Martin of 49 years; her parents; two brothers and four sisters.
She is survived by her children, DuAnn (Dr. David) Peterson, James (Carolyn) Gladem and David (Rose) Gladem. She had nine grandchildren: Kari Lavelle, Andrew Peterson, Erik Peterson, Shaina Stephenson, Daniel Gladem, Jenna Gladem, Sara Gladem-Burr, Kristi Gladem and Torri Gladem. She had seven great-grandchildren: Delaney and Declan Lavelle, Brooklyn, Isabella and Joshua Stephenson and Tesla and Turing Burr.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.