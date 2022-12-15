WAYNE — Services for Irene M. Fork, 91, Winside, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Irene Fork died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Services for William “Bill” Borer, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Albion.
NORFOLK — Services for Alice M. Meyer, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Margaret J. Anding, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
LINCOLN — Services for Robert N. Woeppel, 78, Lincoln, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 3128 S St., in Lincoln. Private inurnment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Pierce.
O’NEILL — Memorial Services for Janice Robertson, 70, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at Word of Life Christian Center in O’Neill. Private burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Renee Sazama, 81, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Renee Sazama died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at her residence.
NORFOLK — Graveside services for Dianne R. Wichman, 80, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Alice M. Meyer, 92, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Alice Meyer died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
