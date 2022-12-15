 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Areas with snow on the ground may see areas of blowing
snow and reduced visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Wayne, Boone, Madison and Stanton Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could cause areas of reduced visibility later tonight and
on Thursday. Locally hazardous driving conditions could occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Irene Fork

WAYNE — Services for Irene M. Fork, 91, Winside, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Irene Fork died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Tags

In other news

William Borer

William Borer

NORFOLK — Services for William “Bill” Borer, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Albion.

Alice Meyer

Alice Meyer

NORFOLK — Services for Alice M. Meyer, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Margaret Anding

Margaret Anding

NORFOLK — Services for Margaret J. Anding, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Robert Woeppel

Robert Woeppel

LINCOLN — Services for Robert N. Woeppel, 78, Lincoln, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 3128 S St., in Lincoln. Private inurnment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Pierce.

Janice Robertson

Janice Robertson

O’NEILL — Memorial Services for Janice Robertson, 70, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at Word of Life Christian Center in O’Neill. Private burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Renee Sazama

Renee Sazama

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Renee Sazama, 81, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Renee Sazama died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at her residence.

Dianne Wichman

Dianne Wichman

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Dianne R. Wichman, 80, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate.

Alice Meyer

Alice Meyer

NORFOLK — Services for Alice M. Meyer, 92, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Alice Meyer died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

Irene Fork

Irene Fork

WAYNE — Services for Irene M. Fork, 91, Winside, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Irene Fork died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara