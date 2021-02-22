Ione Hinshaw

Services for Ione (Hoppe) Hinshaw, 95, Arlington, Texas, formerly of Pilger and Norfolk, will be at Moore Funeral Home Cemetery in Arlington, Texas, at a later date.
She died Friday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Arlington.
NELIGH — Services for Thomas A. Schrader, 78, Neligh, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at the Neligh American Legion in Neligh. Burial will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Bailey N. Kvamme, 31, Norfolk, will be at noon on Saturday, Feb. 27, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
MADISON — Services for Beulah E. Knapp, 93, Wichita, Kan., formerly of Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.
PIERCE — Services for Julene L. Ziemer, 89, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Travis Henry will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Earl J. “Jim” Workman, 50, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private inurnment will be a later date.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for James L. “Jim” Klein, 73, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. B.J. Fouts will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
LAUREL — Services for Dolores A. Erwin, 94, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Laurel. The Rev. Jeffery Warner will officiate. Burial will be at the Concord Cemetery in Concord.
